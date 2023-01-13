Electronic Nose Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2023 – 2030 |Alpha MOS, E-Nose Pty.

Electronic Nose Market

The Global Electronic Nose Market was valued at US$ 23.68 Million in 2021 and is expected to surpass US$ 67.21Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period (2022-2030

The Global Electronic Nose Market was valued at US$ 23.68 Million in 2021 and is expected to surpass US$ 67.21Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period (2022-2030). The study also conducted a PESTEL analysis of the Electronic Nose Market.

Major Key players in this Market:

∎ Alpha MOS

∎ Odotech

∎ E-nose Pty

∎ The E-nose Company

∎ Electronic Sensor Technology

∎ Scent Science Corporation

∎ Airsense Analytics GmbH

∎ Scentsational Technologies

∎ Scensive Technology

Electronic Nose Market: Segment Analysis

Detailed Segmentation

Global Electronic Nose Market, By Technology:

-Metal Oxide Semi-Conductor Sensors(MOS)

-Quartz Crystal Microbalance(QCM)

-Conducting Polymers(QP)

-Others

Global Electronic Nose Market, By End User:

-Food and Beverages Industry

-Environmental Monitoring

-Healthcare

-Others

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Table of Contents

Global Electronic Nose Market Research Report 2023 – 2030

Chapter 1:Electronic Nose Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 : Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4: Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 : Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 : Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 : Global Electronic Nose Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12: Global Electronic Nose Market Forecast

