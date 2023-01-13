Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,228 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 336,031 in the last 365 days.

ReSolve Asset Management Inc. Announces Dr. Andrew Butler as the New Chief Investment Officer

This appointment is consistent with the firm's mission to offer best-in-class global investment solutions.

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReSolve Asset Management Inc. is excited to announce the appointment of Dr. Andrew Butler to the role of Chief Investment Officer. This appointment is consistent with the firm's mission to offer best-in-class global investment solutions. 

Andrew is a CFA charterholder and holds a B.Sc. in Applied Mathematics and Physics from Memorial University of Newfoundland, an M.A. in Applied Mathematics from York University, and a Ph.D. in Industrial Engineering from the University of Toronto. Andrew has led ReSolve's quantitative research team since 2015 and has been instrumental in the evolution of ReSolve's research process.

"I'm delighted that Andrew is assuming the role of Chief Investment Officer in Canada," said CEO Jason Russell. "With the recent completion of his Ph.D. program, it was clear Andrew was ready to take on a senior investment position at ReSolve. ReSolve's research process adheres strictly to best practices in experimental methods and data science, and Andrew continues to combine scientific innovation with practical financial engineering expertise."

Andrew is excited to take ReSolve's investment strategies to the next level. "Over my seven years at ReSolve, the firm's investment strategies have evolved from competitive multi-asset approaches informed by empirical finance, to sophisticated alpha engines motivated by techniques drawn from fields like machine learning and operations research. The research ecosystem is full of promising opportunities," said Dr. Butler.

ReSolve Asset Management Inc. operates a Canadian wealth management practice and advises or sub-advises mutual funds, Exchange Traded Funds, and private funds in Canada and the United States. For more information, please visit investresolve.com.

Contact Information:
Ani Yildirim
Director, Marketing & Communications
ani.yildirim@investresolve.com
(1) 6472531135



Related Images






Image 1: Dr. Andrew Butler


Chief Investment Officer, ReSolve Asset Management Inc.



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Dr. Andrew Butler

Dr. Andrew Butler

You just read:

ReSolve Asset Management Inc. Announces Dr. Andrew Butler as the New Chief Investment Officer

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.