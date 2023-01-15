TOP REALTOR IN LAGOS STATE, DENNIS ISONG REVEALED WHY NIGERIANS IN DIASPORA ARE BUYING PROPERTIES BACK HOME
Uncovering the Benefits and Opportunities of Investing in Nigerian Real Estate
Nigeria's Potential is Enormous, and the time to invest is now.The Truth is the possibilities in Nigeria especially in Lagos are Endless”LEKKI, LAGOS, NIGERIA, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Emeka, a Nigerian, had been living abroad for many years. Despite the many challenges, obstacles, and ills that Nigeria keeps facing, such as; corruption, unstable economy, the high crime rate, poor infrastructure, and the lack of basic services such as electricity and clean water; Mr. Emeka had always hoped to buy a property in his home country.
After being stable financially abroad, he began researching different areas of the country and found that there were still many areas that were safe and had good potential for growth.
He also learned about new government policies and initiatives that were aimed at improving the economy and the overall living conditions in the country.
Also, he learned about how the real estate business is the best investment to do in Nigeria.
Mr. Emeka decided to take the plunge and purchase a piece of land in one of the areas that he had researched.
He worked with a real estate agent who happens to be Dennis Isong, a top realtor in Lagos. Dennis Isong helped him navigate the legal and bureaucratic process of buying property in Nigeria.
After several months of hard work, Mr. Emeka was finally able to purchase his dream property.
With the help of a local contractor, Mr. Emeka was able to build a beautiful home on their new property.
He was thrilled to have a piece of land that he could call his own in his home country.
Despite all the negative news, Mr Emeka never gave up on his dream. And meeting Dennis Isong who works as a realtor in Lagos made it all easy for him.
Gone are the days when Nigerians in diaspora avoid having property in Nigeria. It's now a completely different story. With real estate investment taking the stage, it is now a reliable means for both personal and investment purposes.
This is not happening by magic. Nigerians in diaspora are seeing more in Nigeria than before and they will do all they can to tap into the fortune.
As a realtor in Lagos, I have extensive conversations with my clients and this has afforded me to see through their purpose (s) of buying a property. That's why I can tell you that the reasons below are such a big deal to many Nigerians in diaspora.
1. Sense of belonging and connection to their roots
This is a bit sentimental but accurate. Many Nigerians who have lived abroad for a long time do feel a strong sense of connection to their home country and would want to have a piece of property there as a way to maintain that connection. No one should be castigated for this, anyways.
2. Potential for appreciation in value:
Real estate in Nigeria is an industry with a high potential for appreciation in value over time. This can be a major incentive for Nigerians in diaspora to invest in property back home. Over the past five years, the real estate industry has been amplified so much that it has helped people live their dream by investing in the business.
3. Opportunity to provide for the family
Nigerians in diaspora that I have had a good conversation with see purchasing property in Nigeria as an opportunity to provide for their families back home. People call it black tax but I don't. Nigerians in diaspora see it as a way to ensure that their loved ones have a place to live and a source of income.
4. Diversifying their investment portfolio
As a way to diversify their investment portfolio, Nigerians in diaspora find it comfortable to choose to invest in property back home as a way to hedge against potential economic downturns in the countries they are residing.
5. Potential rental income
People are aware of the bustling population in Nigeria and how potential it is for the real estate business. With the increasing population of Nigeria, owning a property in Nigeria is a good source of rental income as the demand for housing continues to grow.
6. Retirement plans
Some Nigerians in diaspora consider returning to their home country for retirement and therefore love to choose to invest in property in preparation for that move.
7. Inheritance
Some Nigerians in diaspora are already looking at purchasing the property back home because it's a way to secure an inheritance for future generations, most especially, people who want to create an empire.
8. Sense of Patriotism
You can't take patriotism out of some Nigerians who may feel a sense of patriotism and want to contribute to the development of their home country by investing in property.
Lastly, everyone loves the idea of a vacation home. Nigerians in diaspora who can afford to, go for it without blinking an eye. They want to spend their holidays or retire here.
Dennis Isong Helps Nigerians In Diaspora To Get Property In Lagos Easily.
If you have been thinking about owning a property while living in Nigeria or as Nigerians in diaspora , I guess this is the time.
Regardless of your location, you are rest-assured with Dennis Isong, Founder LandProperty.ng and a top realtor in Lagos.
