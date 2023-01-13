Micro-Surgical Robot Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate During 2022-2028

Micro-surgical robots market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 11.9% from 2022 to 2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the insight partners new research study on "Micro-Surgical Robot Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Component, Application, and End User," the market is expected to grow from US$ 1,280.81 million in 2022 to US$ 2,817.57 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2022 to 2028. The report highlights the prevailing trends and the factors driving the market growth. The increasing popularity of minimally invasive surgical procedures, and the advantages of robotic surgeries in terms of accuracy, repeatability, control, and efficiency boost the global market growth. However, the high cost of micro-surgical robots hampers the growth of the global micro-surgical robot market.

Micro-surgical robots are used to perform microsurgeries, i.e., intracorporal and extracorporeal surgical procedures. Robots can assist in performing a complex surgical procedures more flexibly and precisely, which is possible with conventional techniques. Micro-surgical robots perform minimally invasive surgical procedures with tiny incisions. The advantages of micro-surgical robots are fewer complications, small scars, less blood loss, and quicker recovery.

Get sample PDF Copy at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00018501/

MMI S.p.A.; Microsure B.V.; Stryker Corporation; Intuitive Surgical, Inc.; Medtronic; Galen Robotics, Inc.; Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.); Asensus Surgical, Inc.; Zimmer Biomet; Titan Medical Inc.; and ForSight Robotics LTD are among leading companies operating in the global micro-surgical robot market.

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the global micro-surgical robot market faced numerous short-term and long-term challenges, including direct impacts on productions and demands, financial impacts on manufacturing companies, and disruptions in supply chain and markets. In micro-surgical robot markets, the effect of the pandemic was nearly predictable.

During the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, elective surgeries were canceled to prevent the spread of the virus. However, robot-assisted surgery can lessen the risk of COVID-19 infection—contactless remote robotic surgery, which can be performed with the patient's presence in the operating theatre, is perceived as an ideal way of preventing virus spread. Robotic surgeries utilize artificial intelligence (AI), which benefits through three aspects: increasing accuracy and reducing the risk of failure by providing shared and complete autonomy in simple tasks; allowing physical distancing by changing the surgeon’s role from executive to supervisory and from continuous control personnel to intermittent control personnel; and increasing the average number of surgical procedures, which will be required to address the backlogged surgeries caused by the shutdown of elective surgeries over a long period. Thus, the global micro-surgical robot market experienced a positive impact post the first wave of COVID-19.

Have Question? Speak to Analyst at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00018501?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10144

The micro-surgical robot market is segmented on the basis of component, application, and end user. Based on component, the global market is bifurcated into instruments and accessories. Based on application, the global micro-surgical robot market is segmented into plastic surgery, ENT surgery, urology surgery, neurosurgery, ophthalmic surgery, lymphatic surgery, and others. Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, research institutes, and others.

By geography, the global micro-surgical robot market is segmented into North America (the US, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific), the Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the Rest of Middle East & Africa), and South & Central America (Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South & Central America).

Robotically aided liposuction is also recommended for obese individuals weighing more than 250 kg, as laparoscopic liposuction is more demanding and difficult. As per an article - “Comparison of surgical outcomes between integrated robotic and conventional laparoscopic surgery for distal gastrectomy: a propensity score matching analysis”, published in 2020, the surgical success rate in the integrated robotic distal gastrectomy (IRDG) group was 98%, significantly higher than the success rate in conventional laparoscopic distal gastrectomy (CLDG) group, i.e., 89.5%. Although both groups had similar rates of in-patient and out-patient problems, the readmission rate of the IRDG group was much lower than the CLDG group. Further, robotic surgeries aid better visualization capabilities, providing surgeons a better view of the work area and allowing them to see microscopic details using high-definition cameras

Place an Order Copy of This Report (Single User License) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00018501/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

We are committed to provide highest quality research and consulting services to our customers. We help our clients understand the key market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions with our market research offerings at an affordable cost.



Micro Surgical Robot Market to exceed US$ 2,817.57 Million by 2028