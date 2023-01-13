Neil Perry Gordon's First Serialized Novella

The Nazarite

The Nazarite

Novelist - Neil Perry Gordon

Novelist - Neil Perry Gordon

Neil in Zurich

The Nazarite - The Untold Story of Samson & Delilah

Neil Perry Gordon is so good he reminds me of writers from the past when books were golden”
— Amazon 5 Star Review

PARK RIDGE, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charles Dickens is credited as the writer who energized the serialized novel during the Victorian era. In the nineteenth century, he published his first book—The Pickwick Papers as a serial. Readers enjoyed this new format with its engaging characters, who managed to get themselves into new and exciting situations each month.

Recently, there has been a resurgence in this serial style of story telling. The acclaimed novelist Salman Rushdie, before his brutal attack, launched a serialized novella, The Seventh Wave. At that time, he explained, “The point of doing this is to have a closer relationship with readers. To speak freely, without any intermediaries or gatekeepers. There’s just us here, just you and me, and we can take this wherever it goes.”

After publishing nine novels, with a tenth on its way, the novelist Neil Perry Gordon is poised to publish his first novella in a serial format. In other words, one chapter at a time via Substack as the platform to host this venture.

What is Substack? Substack is an email newsletter platform that has allows writers to offer their work in a more engaging way to readers. Such features include an archive where previous posts are accessible. But above all, one of the best features is a brand new addition to the Substack publication—the subscriber chat, where readers can speak directly to the author.

Novelist Neil Perry Gordon will publish his new serialized novella, The Nazarite - The Untold Story of Samson & Delilah on NeilPerryGordon.Substack.com

Samson and Delilah, a favorite bible story, tells the tale of the great Israelite and strongman, able to kill a lion with his bare hands, defeat an army of one-thousand strong with the jawbone of an ass, plus many more captivating Herculean feats. It is a fantastic tale of great and outrageous feats, as well as an intriguing love affair between an Israelite and a Philistine. It was this relationship that has raised many brows and questions.

Why did Samson share his sacred secret with the vixen—Delilah? A secret so dear, that his life depended upon keeping it private. Yet he tells Delilah, and by doing so, is taken captive. His eyes are gored out and he's sentenced to be sacrificed to the Philistine god—Dagon.

Can we imagine Delilah, armed with nothing more than her exquisite beauty, and cunning deceit, enticing the lustful Samson by pushing him beyond the limits of their love making? Why else would the Nazarite give up the key to his great strength, unless lured by forbidden, erotic desires?

The novella is written through the eyes of Samson, and a Philistine scribe—Mizar, whose given the task of writing upon parchment the events of Samson's life.

The Nazarite's first installment will drop March 1st, 2023 on NeilPerryGordon.Substack.com.

Neil Perry Gordon
Neil Perry Gordon - Novelist
+1 845-304-0520
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok

You just read:

Neil Perry Gordon's First Serialized Novella

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Education, Movie Industry, Music Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Neil Perry Gordon
Neil Perry Gordon - Novelist
+1 845-304-0520
Company/Organization
Neil Perry Gordon - Novelist
1 Broadway
Park Ridge, New Jersey, 07656
United States
+1 845-304-0520
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Beginning with his debut novel—A Cobbler’s Tale, followed by Moon Flower, The Righteous One, The Bomb Squad, Hope City, Sadie’s Sin, Cape Nome, Otzi’s Odyssey, Denali and most recently—Thunder Falls, Neil Perry Gordon has established himself as a well-respected and prolific historical and metaphysical fiction novelist. His storytelling ability has earned him high editorial praise from the likes of Kirkus, Midwest Book Review, Book Viral and others, including hundreds of four and five star reader reviews on Amazon and Goodreads. Neil attributes his love of the writing process from his formative education at the Green Meadow Waldorf School, where he understood that classes such as music, dance and theater, writing, literature, legends and myths, were not simply subjects to be learned, but lessons to be experienced. His creative writing methods and inspiration have been described as organic; meaning he begins his work with a premise for his characters, rather than working within the confines of a formal, detailed outline. This encourages his writing to offer surprising twists and unexpected outcomes, which readers have celebrated. His novels have the attributes of being driven by an equal balance between character development and face-paced action, which moves his stories along at a swift page-turning pace.

website

More From This Author
Neil Perry Gordon's First Serialized Novella
Novels, Short Stories and Serialized fiction
The Goldfield Trilogy
View All Stories From This Author