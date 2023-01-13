transcosmos and transcosmos online communications help Midori City, Gunma Prefecture enhance its citizen services via LINE

The city accepts reservations to pick up My Number Card at the municipal office, and delivers municipal information effectively via LINE

TOKYO, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos inc. and transcosmos online communications inc. (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; President: Hiroshi Kaizuka) are proud to announce that the two companies offered KANAMETO, a Digital Transformation (DX) tool powered by LINE, to Midori city, Gunma prefecture (City Mayor: Akio Suto) on January 4, 2023. With KANAMETO, the two companies help Midori city send out more municipal information via LINE.

Midori city released its renewed Midori City LINE Official Account (Account name: Midori City) on January 4, 2023. Via the account, the city sends out segmented messages that contain various information including topics on COVID-19, childcare, health and welfare, and events and tourism. In addition, the city began offering new features such as a messaging service on the trash collection calendar based on residential areas, and a chatbot service that automatically responds to frequently asked questions about notifications/certificates, insurance/pensions, and city planning/housing. With these expanded services, the renewed Midori City LINE Official Account has become the city's communication channel with its citizens, sending useful information tailored to their daily needs.

Prior to implementing KANAMETO, Midori City LINE Official Account only worked as a one-way channel from the city to users. Now, the account has features that enable users to report information to the city. Specifically, the account is equipped with a service for the city to receive reports on road-related troubles and damage sent from citizens via LINE, as well as features to receive and manage booking requests for its projects.

Currently, Midori City LINE Official Account is receiving bookings for picking up My Number Card (personal identification number card) at city halls and for online newborn care consulting services. For My Number Card pickup, users can choose a place for pickup (city hall) and the number of people who will be visiting the office to receive their My Number Card. Before implementing KANAMETO's booking feature, Midori city only received booking requests via phone calls and e-mails. With this new feature, Midori city can now receive booking requests automatically as well as send out reminders. City office workers can enter booking requests received via existing channels on KANAMETO's admin screen, so the city can manage all booking data centrally, which ultimately increases work efficiency. The services have also become more convenient for citizens, as they can book, cancel and check on their reservation status via LINE 24/7/365 regardless of office hours.

Through KANAMETO, transcosmos online communications will continue to assist governments in delivering information tailored to the needs of each individual citizen as well as driving their digital transformation (DX) initiatives.

■ About KANAMETO

KANAMETO is a LINE-powered Government DX tool developed and offered by transcosmos online communications inc., a joint-stock company between transcosmos, LINE Corporation and salesforce.com Co., Ltd. KANAMETO empowers governments to digitalize a variety of resident services including segmented messaging to deliver information that residents want to receive, Q&A chatbot related to COVID-19, sending out disaster prevention information, citizen reporting for road and park-related problems, My Number card issuance reservation desk, chat-based child-care consultation, and more. Today, KANAMETO empowers more than 150 local governments.

