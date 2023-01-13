Acne Treatment Market Size, Share, Growth Future Trends Analysis 2023 to 2033

Acne Treatment Market

Acne Treatment Market was valued at USD 10.71 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 20.54 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.73% from 2023 to 2033.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acne is a skin condition that affects mainly teenagers and young adults. It is a chronic disease that can be worsened by stress, poor hygiene, and certain foods. Acne can also be caused by certain hormones, but most cases are caused by bacteria. There are many treatments available for acne, but the most common is a topical medication applied to the skin. Oral medications are also used to treat acne, but they have side effects and require regular treatment. Laser therapy is another common treatment for acne, but it can be painful and have long-term side effects. Non-surgical treatments such as light therapy or herbal supplements may also be effective in treating acne.

Drivers

Acne is very common in teenagers and young adults around the globe. If this condition isn't treated promptly, it can cause severe scarring and hyperpigmentation that will take years to disappear. The market for acne treatment is experiencing significant growth because of the high demand for creams and oceans to treat existing acne. Hyperpigmentation, a common side effect of acne, must also be addressed.

Acne can occur in all ages and is not usually a sign of age. In television, where clear skin is important, we have seen a lot of the use of retinoids and cosmetics.

Restraints

The market's growth has been impeded by a shortage of income. It has become difficult for the average person to access these advanced acne treatments due to the rising costs of antibiotics and cosmetics. Healthy eating habits and increased awareness of health have helped to reduce the incidence of acne.

To avoid cross-infection, regular hospital visits and follow-ups were severely impacted by the covid pandemic. The market for acne treatments suffered greatly because of this. Future side effects of chemically formulated creams or lotions have proven to be a market-restraining factor. Multiple reasons proved to be a market restraining factor.

Key Market Segments

Type

Prescription Drugs

OTC Drugs

Application

Hospitals

Retail Stores

Key Market Players included in the report:

Alma Lasers

Lumenis

Cutera

Stiefel Laboratories

Galderma

Verilux

Valeant Pharmaceutical International

Johnson & Johnson

Merz Pharma

Allergan

Syneron Medical

Recent developments

GALDERMA announced the approval it had received from the United States authorities in January 2022. It had successfully completed ALASTIN Skincare's charges regarding the development of clinically-tested products that were innovated and prescribed by doctors.

Bausch health co. launched ARAZLO lotion in June 2020 for patients over nine years old who have an eruption on their skin that falls under the category of acne vulgaris. This was done in the United States.

COSMEDIX, a market leader in skin care products, announced a new product capable of relieving acne quickly in March 2020.

