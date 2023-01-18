Tribute to Princess Diana for Her Prodigious Charitable Campaigns & Devotion Toward Helping the Marginalized of Society
Statues.Com will pay tribute to Princess Diana, for her many charities that served the homeless, the disabled, people with HIV/AIDS, and children
After three decades of creating and manufacturing sculptures for buyers around the world, it’s time to celebrate Her Story Through Sculpture!””SALT LAKE, UTAH, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Statues.Com is set to celebrate the life of Princess Diana with a 7-inch bust statue for her monumental charity work that brought worldwide attention to the plight of the homeless, the disabled, and for people with HIV/AIDS, and for raising international awareness to the human toll of landmines.
Princess Diana was noted for her compassion, style, charisma, and high-profile charity work.
Dubbed the “People’s Princess” by British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Princess Diana (1961-1997) was an iconic national figure who dedicated her life to serving others, especially those without a voice. She truly believed in participating in helping, not simply giving money.
In a 1995 interview, Princess Diana said that “[She would] like to be a queen of people’s hearts, in people’s hearts.” She displayed her compassion and desire to make the world a better place in her charity work. Leveraging her royal status, Princess Diana drew world-wide attention to the plight of people with HIV/AIDS, the disabled, sick and dying patients, and the homeless.
During her marriage to Prince Charles – which ended in 1996 – Princess Diana was president or patron of over 100 charities. Her charity efforts culminated – the year before her death, with being an active campaigner for a ban on the manufacture and use of landmines.
Born Diana Frances Spencer, Princess Diana of Wales drew wide acclaim for her deep devotion to marginalized people around the world. In 1987, Princess Diana was awarded the Honorary Freedom of the City of London, the highest honor which is in the power of the City of London to bestow on someone. In Moscow, she received the International Leonardo Prize, which is given to “the most distinguished patrons and people in the arts, medicine, and sports.”
In New York City, Princess Diana had bestowed upon her the United Cerebral Palsy Humanitarian of the Year Award for her philanthropic endeavors.
Tragically, Princess Diana’s life came to a sudden end in August of 1997 when she died in a car crash in Paris.
The statue of Princess Diana is the latest addition to the “SculptHER™” collection, Telling Her Story Through Sculpture” with Statues.Com. Statues.Com is honoring a total of 24 women in the fields of science, women’s rights, civil rights, history, astronomy, aviation, education, the arts, politics, social activism, medicine, and much more. Statues.Com is presenting one of these women in a white bonded marble or bronze bust each month.
“After three decades of creating and manufacturing sculptures for buyers around the world, it’s time to celebrate Her Story Through Sculpture! Each bust will amplify the achievements of phenomenal women and serve as visual inspiration for all people,” said Evi Karpos, Project Coordinator at Statues.Com.
These statues are available for sale on Etsy.com and at the Statues.Com website.
