Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Therapeutic And Diagnostic) Market Size Expected To Reach $50.54 Billion By 2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Therapeutic And Diagnostic) Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic and diagnostic) market. As per TBRC’s respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic and diagnostic) market forecast, the respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic and diagnostic) market size is predicted to reach a value of $50.54 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 11.5 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic and diagnostic) market is due to increase in diseases such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), asthma, and lung cancer. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Therapeutic And Diagnostic) market share. Major players in the respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic and diagnostic) market include Smiths Medical, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Chart Industries, Invacare Corporation.

Companies in the respiratory devices and equipment market are increasingly investing in enhanced mechanical ventilators for efficient patient management. These mechanical ventilators use artificial intelligence to improve patient management by examining, analyzing, integrating, and incorporating data from extensive sources. These AI-enabled devices ensure consistency even in the absence of expert personnel, improve patients' treatment, limit clinical mistakes, and predict prolonged mechanical ventilation by using artificial intelligence techniques. Some of the major companies offering intelligent mechanical ventilators such as Hamilton Medical AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and others.

Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Therapeutic And Diagnostic) Market Segments

• By Type: Diagnostic devices, Therapeutic devices, Monitoring devices

• By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare settings, Ambulatory service centers,

• By Therapeutic Devices: Humidifiers, Nebulizers, Oxygen concentrators, Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices, Ventilators, Other Therapeutic Devices

• By Diagnostic Devices: Spirometer, Polysomnographs, Peak Flow Meters

• By Monitoring Devices: Pulse oximeters, Capnographs, Gas analyzers

• By Application: Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Asthma, Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), Respiratory Distress Syndrome (RDS), Cystic Fibrosis, Pneumonia

• By Geography: The global Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Therapeutic And Diagnostic) market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic and diagnostic) are used to provide medication or assist a patient who is having difficulty in breathing and cannot achieve adequate oxygen levels to maintain life. Patients with respiratory disorders such as asthma, cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and acute respiratory distress syndrome require respiratory devices.

