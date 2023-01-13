Global E-House Market To Reach About $1.97B by 2028 Owing to Rising Demand for Oil & Gas
E-House Market- Trends, Demand, Growth, Value & Analysis Report by Zion Market Research
The global E-house market was valued at nearly USD 1.5 billion in 2021 and is estimated to rise to about USD 1.97 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of around 3.12 percent over the forecast period. The report study examines the E-house market's drivers, limitations, and challenges, as well as the impact they have on the demand throughout the forecast period. The paper also looks into potential opportunities in the E-house industry.
E-houses are modular power stations that are pre-tested, customized, and pre-assembled. They are mounted in locations that are difficult to access and provide interim solutions. E-houses are constructed with standardized dimensions which are flexible and can be mounted easily and put to use. They are adequately equipped to provide a sufficient power supply based on the need. E-house act as great substitutes for traditional power distribution solutions.
The global E-house market has a presence in sectors like oil & gas, railways, aerospace, chemicals, and metal fabrication. They are used in both large-scale and small-scale projects and assist in keeping energy costs under control.
Covid-19 impacted the global market negatively since all industrial sectors except related to healthcare were shut down across the world. This led to no new demand for E-houses during Covid-19 and market players had to work with the existing e-houses.
However, with relaxing Covid-19 restrictions, the demand for E-houses is witnessing a surge and the global market is expected to grow substantially during the forecast period.
With the urbanization and modernization of every city or town in the world, global energy power consumption is at an all-time high. Current times are also witnessing the rapid emergence of industries, factories, manufacturing units, and scientific & technological advancements. The main factor that contributes to the smooth functioning of these industrial units is the constant supply of electricity. The immense demand for energy is expected to propel the global E-house market growth during the forecast period. E-houses have high demand in the oil & gas sector. The development of the transportation, aerospace, and logistics sectors leads to a surge in the demand for oil & gas across the globe and it ultimately calls for the large-scale installations of e-houses thus furthering the global market. Manufacturers of SF6 which are used as insulators in electrical gears are looking for environment-friendly substitutes for SF6 since sulfur hexafluoride is harmful to the global environment thus assisting the global market growth.
High set-up costs associated with the e-house are expected to restrain the global market growth. However, the increasing rate of digitalization in the E-house sector is likely to offer better market growth opportunities to the market. The global market is expected to witness challenging situations because of the low penetration of the market in the low and middle-income countries
The global E-house market is divided based on type, application, voltage type, and region. Based on the type, the global market is split into fixed E-house and mobile substations. The application segment comprises utilities and industrial. By voltage type, the market is split into medium and low.
Global E-House Market
North America is expected to register the highest global E-house market growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for electric consumption for data centers, metal extraction, and others as well as rampant urbanization in the region. The Middle East and Africa are expected to contribute significantly to the global market growth because of their highest revenue-generating sectors like oil & gas, mining, and utility. The increasing electrification in countries in Dubai is anticipated to assist in the regional market growth. Asia Pacific is anticipated to register low growth during the forecast period owing to a shifting preference for mobile power solutions.
Key players functioning in the global E-house market include Axis Solutions Pvt Ltd., ABB, Eaton, BMarko Structures Inc., Schneider Electric, General Electric, Siemens AG, Panel Built Incorporated, TECO Corporation, and Kasa Analgen.
Recent Developments
In February 2020, GE Power recently supplied an e-house and VSDS to Shell Nederland Chemie B.V.'s petrochemical facility. The VSDS from GE combines a high-speed induction motor and a varying drive to achieve a compressor train energy efficiency of over 90 percent.
Global E-house market is segmented as follows:
By Type
Fixed E-house
Mobile Substation
By Application
Utilities
Industrial
Oil & Gas
Mining & Minerals
Chemicals
Other Industrial Applications
By Voltage Type
Medium
Low
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
