Oil-Based Printing Inks Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 27, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Oil-Based Printing Inks Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the Oil-Based Printing Inks market. As per TBRC’s Oil-Based Printing Inks market forecast, the Oil-Based Printing Inks market size is predicted to reach a value of $12.55 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 2.3 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the Oil-Based Printing Inks market is due to the demand for environmentally friendly inks. Western Europe region is expected to hold the largest Oil-Based Printing Inks market share. Major players in the Oil-Based Printing Inks market include Nazdar Ink Technologies, Van Son Holland Ink Corp., Superior Printing Inks, Flint Group, Hubergroup.

Trending Oil-Based Printing Inks Market Trend

The printing ink industry has introduced high-resolution replacement inks as a cost-effective alternative for barcode case coding applications. High-resolution inks are more effective than traditional inks as they allow fine and solid printing at high speeds. They also enable re-printability and drastically reduce the number of cleaning stencils required. For instance, IIMAK introduced Sure Scan II Plus, a high-resolution replacement compatible inkjet ink that reduces printing costs, downtime, and waste. This is a replacement option that works in a wide range of high-resolution inkjet printers, including FoxJet, Matthews, and Diagraph. Top companies in the market are developing high-definition inks with premium durability, a fast dry time, and a 12-month shelf life.

Oil-Based Printing Inks Market Segments

• By Type: Vegetable Oil-Based Printing Inks, Mineral Oil-Based Printing Inks

• By Application: Marking and Coding, Package Printing, Signage

• By End User Industry: Packaging, Print Media, Commercial Printing, Other End-Use Industries

• By Geography: The global Oil-Based Printing Inks market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Oil-based inks consist of a pigment or pigments of the required color mixed with oil. For example, black inks are made from carbon black and thick linseed oil. Oil-based inks are waterproof and permanent.

Oil-Based Printing Inks Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Oil-Based Printing Inks Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on oil-based printing inks market size, drivers and trends, oil-based printing inks global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and oil-based printing inks global market growth across geographies. The oil-based printing inks global market forecast helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

