Bakery Ingredient Market- Trends, Demand, Growth, Value & Analysis Report by Zion Market Research
The global bakery ingredient market was valued at about USD 15.23 billion in 2021 and is expected to increase to around USD 24.11 billion by 2028”SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global bakery ingredient market was valued at about USD 15.23 billion in 2021 and is expected to increase to around USD 24.11 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of around 6.4 percent over the forecast period. The study examines the drivers, constraints, and challenges in the bakery ingredient market, as well as their impact on demand throughout the forecast period. The report also looks at new potential in the bakery ingredient sector.
Bakery products are products that are derived from flour or any form of grain. These products include food items like pies, cookies, rolls, bread, pastries, cake, muffins, etc. Bakery ingredients that are most commonly used to prepare baked food items are flour, rising agents, sweeteners, milk or cream, eggs, salt, fats, chocolate syrup, powder, or cocoa. The global bakery ingredient market is registering steady growth because of their use in keeping baked items soft and fresh while also maintaining the taste of the products.
The composition in which bakery ingredients are to be used depends on the bakery item being prepared. Bakery food products have been a staple in many diet cultures for centuries because of their nutritious value.
Due to the negative impact of Covid-19 on all non-essential sectors, the global market saw a dip in its otherwise rising growth graph because of supply-chain disruption and closure of manufacturing units, retail shops, etc. which were providing bakery ingredients.
Baked food items that are easily accessible from bakery shops are ready-to-eat food items that take a considerable amount of time for complete digestion. This keeps the hunger at bay for a long time. The world is witnessing a change towards a fast-paced lifestyle and baked food items fit perfectly in this lifestyle because of their easy availability and heavy ingredients. This change is expected to propel the global bakery ingredients market growth during the forecast period. In the last few years, because of rising health consciousness, and awareness about the ill effects of ingredients like sugar, chocolate syrups used in baked items have caused manufacturers to look for healthy substitutes like stevia in place of sugar, multigrain, or gluten-free bread instead of whole-wheat bread. This is anticipated to fuel the growth of healthy baked products which is subsequently anticipated to push the global market growth. Along with this, the rising number of bakery shops and the addition of new baked items regularly are expected to assist in the global market growth.
However, strict rules on the safety and use of bakery ingredients may impede the global market growth during the forecast period while rising demand for plant-based bakery products is expected to provide growth opportunities in the coming years.
Global Bakery Ingredient Market
The global bakery ingredient market is divided based on form, type, application, and region. By form, the global market is categorized into liquid and dry. Based on the type, the market is bifurcated into sweeteners, fats & shortenings, leavening agents, baking enzymes, preservatives, colors and flavors, emulsifiers, and others. The application segment is bifurcated into cookies & biscuits, cakes & pastries, bread, and others.
Europe has always been and is expected to lead the global bakery ingredients market during the forecast period. Bread, which is an old and effective bakery product, is a staple in many European countries. The growing consumption of baked food items in this region is expected to aid the regional market growth. The high spending capacity of the European population on value-added products and preference for natural ingredients in baked items is anticipated to boost the growth of organic baked items in the region.
Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing population and changing lifestyle choices in countries like China, India, South Korea, etc.
North America is expected to register significant growth in the region because of the rising consumption of baked food items. The Middle East is anticipated to register a steady contribution to the regional market because of growing tourism in countries like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, etc.
Some of the major players that are operating in the global bakery ingredient market are Kerry Group plc, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Associated British Foods plc, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Dawn Food Products, Inc., Lallemand, IFF, Corbion, British Bakels, and AAK AB, among others.
Recent Developments :
In March 2021, Synergy Flavors introduced a bakery ingredient that mimics the flavor and feel of baked products while reducing fat and calories by a large amount. The all-natural invention, according to the flavor and ingredients firm, could be used in a variety of items, including breakfast goods, biscuits, cookies, cakes, and muffins.
Global bakery ingredient market is segmented as follows:
By Form
Liquid
Dry
By Type
Sweeteners
Fats and Shortenings
Leavening Agents
Baking Enzymes
Preservatives
Colors and Flavors
Emulsifiers
Others
By Application
Cookies & Biscuits
Cakes and Pastries
Bread
Others
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
