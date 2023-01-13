Oligonucleotide Therapy Market Size Expected To Reach $2 Billion By 2027

Oligonucleotide Therapy Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s Oligonucleotide Therapy Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032” — The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Oligonucleotide Therapy Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the oligonucleotide therapy market. As per TBRC’s oligonucleotide therapy market forecast, the oligonucleotide therapy market is expected to grow from $2.1 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 14.2%.

The rise in the number of cancer cases across the globe is likely to contribute to the growth of the oligonucleotide therapy market during the forecast period. North America is expected to hold the largest oligonucleotide therapy market share. Major players in the oligonucleotide therapy market include Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Biogen Inc., Dynavax Technologies Corp., Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Miragen Therapeutics Inc.

Learn More On The Oligonucleotide Therapy Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3398&type=smp

Trending Oligonucleotide Therapy Market Trend

The developers and providers of the oligonucleotide therapy market are investing in research and development to remodel the design of therapy to reduce its side effects on patients. The new and innovative oligonucleotides allow for precision medicine approaches and can be designed to selectively target any gene with minimal side effects. It also helps in targeting patient-specific sequences that are causative of rare diseases. In August 2020, the FDA granted accelerated approval to Viltepso (viltolarsen) injection, an antisense oligonucleotide for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a genetic disorder, with reduced side effects.

Oligonucleotide Therapy Market Segments

• By Type: Antisense Oligonucleotide, Aptamer, Other Types

• By Application: Infectious Diseases, Oncology, Neurodegenerative Disorders, Cardiovascular Diseases, Kidney Diseases, Other End-User

• By End User: Hospitals, Research Institutes

• By Geography: The global oligonucleotide therapy market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read more on the global oligonucleotide therapy market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oligonucleotides-therapy-global-market-report

Oligonucleotide therapy refers to a collective term for cutting-edge molecular-targeting agents that use chemically produced oligonucleotides with single-stranded DNA (DNA) or RNA (RNA) backbones that have the potential for selectivity. Oligonucleotides are made to base-pair with a strand of DNA or RNA for the majority of applications. PCR primers are oligonucleotides' most popular application (polymerase chain reaction)

Oligonucleotide Therapy Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Oligonucleotide Therapy Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on oligonucleotide therapy global market size, drivers and trends, oligonucleotide therapy global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and oligonucleotide therapy global market growth across geographies. The oligonucleotide therapy global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Pharmaceutical API Manufacturing Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pharmaceutical-api-manufacturing-global-market-report

Pain Management Devices And Therapies Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pain-management-devices-and-therapies-global-market-report

Antiemetics And Antinauseants Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/antiemetics-and-antinauseants-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model