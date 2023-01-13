2024 Nissan GT-R receives updated aerodynamics, T-spec special edition and heritage paint options

Enhanced GT-R offers even more enticing options for enthusiasts

Redesigned front and rear fascias, new rear wing designs enhance GT-R's aerodynamic performance and appearance

T-spec returns, joining GT-R Premium and NISMO models

Exclusive Millennium Jade, Midnight Purple paint colors honor some of the rarest R34-generation GT-R models

NISMO adds front limited-slip differential, available NISMO Appearance package debuts with unique wheels, carbon fiber elements

GT-R, the pinnacle of Nissan high-performance engineering, thrillingly combines a high horsepower engine with impressive handling and useful technology for everyday driving. For the 2024 model year, GT-R is even more exciting with in-depth enhancements to its aerodynamic performance, the return of a special trim and revised available packages.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005907/en/

The 2024 Nissan GT-R is offered in three grades, starting with GT-R Premium and T-spec® with 565 horsepower, providing a tantalizing option for those seeking a super sports car. The 600-horsepower1 GT-R NISMO offers an even more exceptional level of performance, with engineering drawn directly from motorsports applications.

The 2024 Nissan GT-R arrives at select U.S. Nissan dealers this spring (NISMO arrives in summer).

A relentless approach to performance

All 2024 Nissan GT-R grades are extensively revised to increase downforce and reduce drag, helping provide confident, responsive handling, representing Nissan's continued iterative enhancements to GT-R. The enhancements include redesigned front and rear fascias, optimized bumper sides, revised grille shapes and reshaped rear wings, further increasing the car's impressive aerodynamic performance.

Demonstrating the team's attention to every detail, engineers even closely scrutinized the mesh used in the front grille and employed a thinner mesh to further enhance cooling and reduce drag. Impressively, GT-R's drag coefficient is unchanged at 0.26 Cd despite the increase in downforce.

On GT-R NISMO, a new rear wing design sits atop dramatic, swan neck-style supports. With an almost 10% larger surface area, the wing's curvature has been specifically designed to optimize drag and downforce. The team also revised GT-R NISMO's front lip, rear diffuser and canards.

Special editions and heritage colors

The GT-R T-spec returns for the 2024 model year and builds upon the already capable Premium with many visual and mechanical enhancements, including GT-R NISMO carbon-ceramic brakes, a gold-painted version of the NISMO's RAYS® 20-inch forged wheels, NISMO-tuned Vehicle Dynamic Control and wider front fenders. Visually, T-spec wears special badging inside and out, a dark Mori Green upholstery color and a combination of semi-aniline and suede upholstery for the front seats.

Most exciting of all, the T-spec is available in two exclusive colors that appeal to GT-R enthusiasts by resurrecting two of the nameplate's most iconic paint colors. The first is Millennium Jade, which pays homage to one of the rarest GT-Rs ever, the R34 GT-R V-Spec II Nür. The second T-spec-exclusive paint is Midnight Purple, a modern interpretation of the Midnight Purple III color made famous on the R34 GT-R V-Spec.

Newly available on GT-R NISMO is a NISMO Appearance Package, which includes an exclusive, red-accented version of the car's RAYS forged 20-inch wheels, a unique clear coat applied to the carbon fiber hood and an exclusive engine cover design. GT-R NISMO also offers a new NISMO-exclusive paint color: Stealth Gray.

Engineered for performance

The 2024 Nissan GT-R uses a 3.8-liter V6, 24-valve, twin-turbocharged engine that is hand-assembled by takumi technicians. The engine, which was refined for the 2020 model year, is rated at 565 horsepower and 467 lb-ft of torque, and features a standard titanium exhaust system.

GT-R channels its power through a standard ATTESA ET-S all-wheel-drive system that can vary its front-to-rear torque split, depending on driving scenario, for peak driving feel and performance. The standard 6-speed dual-clutch transaxle is rear-mounted to optimize vehicle weight distribution, and offers aggressive downshifts as well as steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters for manual control.

GT-R's dynamic ride and handling is brought to life thanks to the expertly tuned independent double wishbone front and independent multi-link rear suspensions. Standard Bilstein® DampTronic shock absorbers offer three driver-selectable settings for GT-R's suspension: Normal, Comfort and R. These three modes allow the driver to combine varying levels of driving comfort with the sport-like responsive handling that GT-R is known for. The engine, transmission and suspension's settings are controlled by large, tactile switches located on the car's center console.

In GT-R Premium, braking is provided by a Nissan and Brembo® jointly developed braking system with six-piston front calipers and four-piston rear calipers. Lightweight RAYS® 20-inch wheels shod with Dunlop high-performance summer tires connect GT-R with the road.

GT-R T-spec uses Brembo® brakes with enlarged, carbon-ceramic rotors from the GT-R NISMO, along with a gold-painted version of NISMO's RAYS wheels wearing Dunlop® SP Sport Maxx GT600 ultra-high-performance run-flat tires with a NISMO-specific compound.

Refined interior appointments

The inside of GT-R welcomes occupants with a "horizontal-flow" dashboard design swathed in Nappa leather appointments, and seats designed to be lightweight.

GT-R T-spec elevates the car's interior design with an exclusive dark Mori Green upholstery throughout, with a combination semi-aniline and suede treatment for the front seats. Unique logos on the console and kick plates further identify the T-spec. GT-R T-spec adds several unique visual touches to the car's exterior, including T-spec emblems on the trunk.

The standard NissanConnect® infotainment system with 8-inch multi-touch display features Apple CarPlay®, Nissan navigation system, Bluetooth®, HD Radio, SiriusXM® Radio, SiriusXM® Traffic, and SiriusXM® Travel Link™ (weather, fuel prices, movie listings, stock info and sports).

The display also has GT-R-specific, customizable data pages showing key vehicle data, including details like coolant and oil temperature, transmission gear selection, g-forces, turbocharger boost and even a stopwatch for lap timing2.

GT-R further accommodates drivers with premium convenience features including a Bose® 11-speaker audio system, Active Noise Cancellation, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, and front and rear parking sensors.

NISMO: Elevated, motorsports-derived performance

For drivers seeking an even greater level of capability, the GT-R NISMO – its name derived from NISsan MOtorsports International Co. – is a more extreme version of the GT-R2.

In addition to aerodynamic revisions, the 2024 GT-R NISMO benefits from a front limited-slip differential for the first time. The differential helps improve the driving experience, ensuring GT-R faithfully follows the driver's inputs and exemplifies the NISMO team's approach to iterative enhancements that continually build upon GT-R's capabilities.

The GT-R NISMO was extensively enhanced for the 2020 model year with new turbochargers taken from the GT3 racecar, enhanced transmission shift control, lighter components, enhanced body bonding to increase torsional rigidity, reduced overall mass, and upgrades to the brakes, wheels and tires. Compared to GT-R Premium, it also has an increased use of lightweight carbon fiber components and increased horsepower.

The GT-R NISMO is rated for 600 hp and 481 lb-ft of torque1, with significantly enhanced engine responsiveness.

Complementing NISMO's improved power and grip are Brembo® brakes with enlarged, carbon-ceramic rotors measuring 16.1 inches in the front and 15.3 inches at the rear. The rotors themselves save 36 pounds of weight, while the high-strength calipers and high-friction brake pads contribute to a firmer brake pedal feeling.

NISMO-exclusive bodywork helps provide increased component cooling while also improving aerodynamic downforce. The roof is made from carbon fiber to reduce weight and lower the car's center of gravity, paying dividends in terms of handling. Additional NISMO-exclusive carbon fiber body panels include front and rear fascias, trunk lid, race-inspired rear wing, side sill covers, hood and outside mirror housings.

Inside, GT-R NISMO includes interior enhancements include Recaro® seats with synthetic suede inserts, red stitching and an Alcantara-appointed steering wheel with a red top stripe.

For full details on the features included on each grade level of the 2024 Nissan GT-R, see the full specification sheet.

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissanusa.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

93 octane gasoline required. Driving is serious business and requires your full attention. Obey all traffic laws, always drive safely, and wear your seat belt. Damage resulting from racing, competitive driving, track, off-road and/or airstrip use not covered by warranty. See your new vehicle limited warranty information booklet and Owner's Manual for proper vehicle operation and complete warranty details.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005907/en/