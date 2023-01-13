Cell And Gene Therapy Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2023-2028
Global Cell And Gene Therapy Market Size To Grow At A CAGR Of 19.02% In The Forecast Period Of 2023-202830 NORTH GOULD STREET, SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Cell and Gene Therapy Market Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Key Players, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global cell and gene therapy market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like therapeutic class, type, product type, end user, and major regions.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
• Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 19.02%
The thriving pharmaceutical and biotechnological sector is leading to a robust development of effective cell and gene therapies. The increasing prevalence of chronic and genetic conditions is fuelling the demand for the cell and gene therapy market. There has been a significant increase in the number of diagnosed cases of cancer, rare diseases, cardiology conditions, and neurology disorders. Cell and gene therapies offer effective treatment options particularly in conditions that are considered otherwise uncurable.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents- https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/cell-and-gene-therapy-cgt-market/requestsample
In addition, the newly developed cell and gene therapies are getting full support of regulatory authorities such as the United States FDA, leading to a greater number of approvals. The recognition of cell and gene therapies are escalating their wider usage at a global level, increasing their demand, and the scope of the market.
The global cell and gene therapy market is being bolstered by the growing healthcare expenditure across the emerging economies, rising health awareness among the working-class population, and increasing efforts by the authorities in healthcare units to improve the cell and gene therapy facilities. Over the forecast period, the anticipated increase in geriatric population, along with the cases of cancer and cardiovascular conditions, is expected to heighten the incorporation of cell and gene therapies in hospitals and ambulatory surgical centres.
Cell and Gene Therapy Industry Definition and Major Segments
Cell and gene therapy is defined as a treatment which aims at treating or preventing a genetic or acquired disease. Cell therapy works by the process of restoration and modification of certain cells in the body, while gene therapy operates on the principle of removing or introducing new types of gene into the patient’s body. These therapies often provide new avenues for treatment in cases where other treatment methods have not proven effective.
Based on therapeutic class, the market can be segmented into:
Based on therapeutic class, the market can be segmented into:
Rare Diseases
Oncology
Haematology
Cardiology
Ophthalmology
Neurology
Others
On the basis of type, the market can be classified into:
Cell Therapy Types
Autologous Cell Therapy
Autogenic Cell Therapy
Ex-vivo Cell Therapy
In-vivo Cell Therapy
Gene Therapy Types
Somatic Cell Gene Therapy
Germline Gene Therapy
Ex-vivo Gene Therapy
In-vivo Gene Therapy
Based on product type, the market can be categorised into:
Yescarta
Provenge
Luxtura
Kymriah
Imlygic
Gintuit
MACI
Laviv
Gendicine
Oncorine
Neovasculgen
Strimvelis
Invossa
Zolgenesma
Tecartus
Lisocel
Zyntelego
Others
By end user, the market can be segmented into:
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centres
Wound Care Centres
Cancer Care Centres
Others
On the basis of region, the market can be categorised into:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Cell and Gene Therapy Market Trends
The key trends in the global cell and gene therapy market include the technological advancements in the healthcare industry, coupled with the increasing investments aimed towards the research and development activities in the pharmaceutical sector. Meanwhile, the growing cases of cancer are escalating the efforts of various government and healthcare authorities, leading to a heightened application of cell and gene therapy in the healthcare units.
Improved diagnostics and faster paced treatments are also contributing to the cell and gene therapy market. Due to increased awareness among people worldwide, they are visiting healthcare centres earlier for serious conditions which are also being diagnosed quicker and with greater accuracy. Cell and gene therapy is generally resorted to after other traditional therapies are exhausted due to the time required in customising medical procedures.
In geographical terms, North America accounts for a significant share in the cell and gene therapy market, which is being driven by the high healthcare expenditure in well-developed economies such as the United States. The approval of cell and gene therapies by the United States FDA has further solidified the position of the country in the global market.
Key Market Players
The major players in the cell and gene therapy market report are:
Amgen, Inc.
Bluebird Bio, Inc.
Castle Creek Pharmaceutical Holdings
Kite Pharma, Inc.
Novartis AG
Orchard Therapeutics plc.
Pfizer, Inc.
Spark Therapeutics, Inc.
Vericel Corporation
Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC.
Human Stem Cells Institute
Kolon Tissuegene Inc.
Organogenesis Holdings Inc.
Renova Therapeutics
Others
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
