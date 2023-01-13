Azerion to simplify its reporting structure

/EIN News/ -- Amsterdam, 13 January 2023 – Today, Azerion has announced that it will simplify its reporting structure by merging the parent company Azerion Group N.V. and Azerion Holding B.V.. As a result, the surviving entity Azerion Group N.V. will publish one report with the interim unaudited results for the fourth quarter 2022 and one set of consolidated financial statements for the full year 2022.

Ben Davey, CFO of Azerion, commented: “As we build our track record as a listed company, we continue to focus on simplifying our operating structure and improving transparency. Merging our two main reporting entities is an important step in this process.”

The intention to affect this merger was announced on 28 October 2022 and the merger was completed on 31 December 2022.

ir@azerion.com

press@azerion.com

The companies in which Azerion Group N.V. directly and indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. In this announcement “Azerion”, “Azerion Group” and “Group” are sometimes used for convenience where references are made to Azerion Group N.V. and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words “we”, “us” and “our” are also used to refer to Azerion Group N.V. and its subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them.

This press release is for information purposes only. The information contained in this press release does not purport to be full or complete and, in particular, is not intended to form the basis of any investment decision. No reliance may be placed by any person for any purpose on the information contained in this press release or its accuracy, fairness or completeness. Azerion will not be held liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information provided.

This press release may include forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Words and expressions such as believes, estimates, plans, projects, anticipates, expects, intends, may, will, should or other similar words or expressions are typically used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and that may cause the actual results of Azerion to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements reflect Azerion's current views and assumptions based on information currently available to Azerion's management. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Azerion does not assume any obligation to update such statements, except as required by law. No assurances can be given that the forward-looking statements will be realised. No representation or warranty is made that any of these forward-looking statements will come to pass or that any estimated result will be achieved. Accordingly, no undue reliance should be placed on any forward-looking statements.