AnkleSTONE® Offers All New Aid For Soccer Players
The leading aid for soccer and hockey player is here to help player protect their ankles.GLASTONBURY, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AnkleSTONE®, a new aid for soccer players, is here to help players protect their feet and ankles. Not only is AnkleSTONE® ideal for injury prevention but it also caters to athletes trying to avoid an ankle injury.
AnkleSTONE® is an innovate exercise platform that maximized foot and ankle conditioning and injury recovery. It provides targeted foot and ankle exercise with support and is designed to help prevent injury from occurring when players run, jump, or land on their feet during sports activities such as soccer. The device helps reduce stress on the ankle joint by allowing proper body mechanics and advanced weight distribution, for significant benefits on all structures such as ligaments and tendons, muscles and bone alignment.
If you suffer from ankle-related pain/injury, then AnkleSTONE® may be what you need to get back into your game. This product will help eliminate all of your aches and pains by providing an effective exercise surface much superior to the rubber balls and water bottles you may be forced to use now.
AnkleSTONE® is a one-of-a-kind orthopedic appliance specifically designed to support youre fot and your weight as it was developed to relieve foot and ankle pain. With an intelligent design, AnkleSTONE® comes in two sizes (Standard 5-12 shoe sizes and Professional 13-17 shoe sizes) that practically fit every foot.
AnkleSTONE's advanced Bio-Science Body Mechanics technology delivers comfort and ease of conditioning exercise for Achilles tendinitis, Plantar fasciitis, joint restrictions and pain due to stiffness and reduced mobility.
It can be used for beneficial exercises for post surgery or injury, for improved toe extension, and targeted massage. AnkleSTONE® enables controlled progressive therapy as the 'plasticity' of soft tissue allows gentle, progressive stretch 'to restore the tissue to pain-free status over time.'
AnkleSTONE® offers all of these benefits without any risk of increased pressure on your ankle joint or nerve damage caused by rigid devices such as orthoses or casts that might restrict movements during play.
Made of high-quality materials that won't break down or lose shape over time, it helps prevent ankle injuries by providing support while playing sports like soccer or hockey, basketball, tennis and dance.
The company CEO & Founder, Dr. Zanyk said, "AnkleSTONE® can help prevent injuries. Players can reduce risk by effective and proper conditioning.
About AnkleSTONER
AnkleSTONE® is a product of the ZANEEZ® Health & Fitness company founded by Dr. Marien J. Zanyk, President & CEO. She founded the company to solve people's mobility issues, with her patented medical devices AnkleSTONE® for feet and ankles, and soon to be released BedROK® for full body conditioning.
The AnkleSTONE® helps you get back on your feet quickly after injury by providing effective foot and ankle conditioning for athletes who need relief from discomfort and pain simply and affordably!
Media Contact
Anklestone
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube