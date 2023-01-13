Carper Announces New EPW Staff Director

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works (EPW), today announced the departure of Mary Frances Repko and welcomed Courtney Taylor as the new Democratic Staff Director of the EPW Committee.

After nearly 30 years working in the House and Senate, including 6 years with Carper’s team on the EPW Committee, Mary Frances Repko is departing Congress.

Courtney Taylor joins the EPW Committee as the new Democratic Staff Director after serving as Senior Vice President at ML Strategies. Previously, she served as the Policy Director of the Ecosystems Program at the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF). Prior to working on policy and legislative issues, Courtney practiced law at the Department of Interior, as a litigator at the Department of Justice, and at a global law firm.

“It is with great sadness that I announce the departure of Mary Frances Repko from my team. While many congressional aides have walked the halls of the Capitol, few, if any, have made as profound of an impact on the future of our planet as Mary Frances has. She is an exceptionally bright and dedicated leader and we are beyond grateful for her commitment to serving our nation,” said Carper.

“Still, as we begin the 118th Congress, there is no shortage of critical work ahead of us. I’m so excited to welcome Courtney Taylor as my new Staff Director on the EPW Committee. Her wealth of environmental expertise and experience will be tremendous assets as she leads our team’s legislative and oversight efforts.”

###