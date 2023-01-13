Future is Meta Works with Financial Institutions to Build Banks of the Future

The company is a firm believer that the Metaverse is the next generation of the Internet.

HONG KONG, CHINA, January 13, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Future is Meta is pleased to announce it is making a ground-breaking move to work with financial institutions in order to build banks of the future through the Metaverse.Future is Meta is a Hong Kong-based agency focused on bringing existing brands to the Metaverse. Leveraging the design expertise of its founding team members, including award-winning real-world architects, and in collaboration with in-house game developers blockchain and NFT specialists, Future is Meta works with brands and corporations to develop a successful presence and interactive experience across different virtual worlds, including Decentraland, The Sandbox, Roblox, VRChat and others.In the company’s most recent news, after completing POC projects in collaboration with major banks, Future is Meta is thrilled to announce it is set to take financial institutions into the future through Metaverse solutions for retail banks looking to improve their online presence. These solutions apply to the client-facing side of the business, as well as employee onboarding and internal collaboration – all while reflecting their brand’s values.“We believe that Metaverse is the next generation of the Internet - it gives brands a chance to present their products or services in the form of a virtual showroom in three dimensions,” says founder and CEO of the company, Weronika Marciniak . “As a result, this provides a more engaging way to interact with clients compared a simple 2D website or communication platform, such as Zoom.”“While there is an opportunity in this for every industry, we are currently developing products that would specifically help banks leverage this immersive 3D space, which is accessible via laptop, phone, and VR headsets,” she continues. “They can be used as virtual stores, training centers, and serve as a quiet space designed for relaxation during busy days. What’s great about this is that all of these are accessible anytime, and anywhere, as long as there is Internet connection – making it a viable option for any financial institution.”For more information about Future is Meta, or to contact, please visit https://www.futureismeta.io About Future is MetaFuture is Meta was founded in 2021 by CEO, Weronika Marciniak, a trained architect and urban planner who has worked on international projects around the world, including but not limited to, the Perelman Performing Arts Center in New York, the mixed-use high-rise tower Elizabeth Quay One in Perth, and Wuxi IoT Conference Center in China, which incorporates an Intercontinental Hotel and Indigo Hotel, along with a number of exhibition halls and a concert venue.Originally from Poland, Marciniak lived in New York where she worked for a leading design studio, REX Architecture, and later moved to Hong Kong to become part of the design team for Lyric Theater in West Kowloon Cultural District. While in Hong Kong, she gained interest in bringing the architectural practice online and building virtual worlds that can be experienced via computer browser, phone, or Virtual Reality headset.Currently, as a founder of Future is Meta, Marciniak overlooks the process of bringing existing brands to the Metaverse and building their presence. Today, the company provides a full breadth of services, including advisory, presence maintenance & monitoring services, games development, NFT production, smart contracts, token creation, training, and event organisation.