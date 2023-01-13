Fentanyl Town Hall at the Church of Scientology Because Young Lives Are Important

Fentanyl town hall at the Church of Scientology of the Valley educates parents and community leaders on what they can do to reach youth on this urgent subject.

Community leaders and volunteers active in drug education and prevention were acknowledged at the fentanyl town hall at the Church of Scientology of the Valley.

The Church of Scientology of the Valley educated parents, officials and community leaders about fentanyl—a major contributor to drug overdose deaths.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fentanyl is the classic example that the maxim “What you don’t know won’t hurt you” is a lie. The truth, according to Drug Enforcement Agency Administrator Anne Milgram, is that “Fentanyl is the single deadliest drug threat our nation has ever encountered.”

And lest people think that the spike in drug overdose deaths among California youth age 10 to 19 is a coincidence, just this week a U.S. government raid seized fentanyl-laced pills made to look like Skittles.

But it all comes down to the question asked by parents, concerned educators and community leaders: How can you reach youth and get them to listen when it comes to this life-threatening situation?

That is why the Church of Scientology of the Valley opened its doors in a fentanyl town hall.

The program included an overview of the Truth About Drugs campaign of Foundation for a Drug-Free World, the drug education initiative supported by the Church of Scientology and Scientologists.

Those attending the town hall heard from drug-prevention specialists about the value of the program. It makes it simple and easy for parents who may feel apprehensive or inadequate when it comes to broaching this subject. The campaign’s youth-friendly videos and booklets get through to young people so they can make the self-determined decision to steer clear of drugs.

According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, “Prevention strategies based on scientific evidence working with families, schools, and communities can ensure that children and youth, especially the most marginalized and poor, grow and stay healthy and safe into adulthood and old age. For every dollar spent on prevention, at least ten can be saved in future health, social and crime costs.”

Using the resources from Foundation for a Drug-Free World, volunteers in countries across the globe are reaching their communities with this vital information. See how effective this initiative is by watching episodes of Voices for Humanity on the Scientology Network.

The Church of Scientology of the Valley and other Scientology Churches and Missions will help train parents and others wishing to provide drug education. And Foundation for a Drug-Free World offers free E-courses (www.drugfreeworld.org/course) covering the truth about the 14 most commonly abused drugs.

The Scientology Network also airs The Truth About Drugs: Real People, Real Stories documentary and episodes of their original series Voices for Humanity feature drug-prevention activists who have used these materials to save lives.

Scientology Network is broadcast on DIRECTV Channel 320 and can be streamed at www.Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

Serving an expanding community of Scientologists in North Hollywood and the San Fernando Valley, since its dedication in March 2017 by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige, the Church of Scientology of the Valley has become a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift citizens of all walks of life, backgrounds and denominations. It is also featured in an episode of Destination: Scientology on the Scientology Network.

