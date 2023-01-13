The state Supreme Court agreed Wednesday to decide whether youths who commit murders when they are between the ages of 18 and 25 are legally entitled to parole hearings after 25 years in prison, hearings already required by law for offenders who were younger when they committed murder or other violent crimes.
You just read:
State high court to weigh life-without-parole sentencing for young adult offenders
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.