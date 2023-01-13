Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,450 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 335,946 in the last 365 days.

State high court to weigh life-without-parole sentencing for young adult offenders

The state Supreme Court agreed Wednesday to decide whether youths who commit murders when they are between the ages of 18 and 25 are legally entitled to parole hearings after 25 years in prison, hearings already required by law for offenders who were younger when they committed murder or other violent crimes.

You just read:

State high court to weigh life-without-parole sentencing for young adult offenders

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.