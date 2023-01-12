Submit Release
AG Yost's Statement on Federal Contractors Vaccine Mandate Ruling

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement regarding the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision today in the case Kentucky v. Biden:

“The court reaffirmed a basic civics lesson: the executive branch cannot demand compliance with a rule it never had the authority to write in the first place,” Yost said.

The court agreed with a district court’s issuance of a preliminary injunction blocking the Biden Administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors. The mandate would require tens of millions of Americans to wear face masks at work and be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Today’s decision is the latest victory for Ohioans against federal overreach related to COVID-19 vaccination mandates. In January 2022, AG Yost led a coalition of 27 attorneys general to seek an immediate stay of the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate issued by OHSA. OSHA withdrew the rule later that month. 

A copy of the Sixth Circuit’s decision is available here.

