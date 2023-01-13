Kingspan Light + Air and Solatube International Announce New Architectural Solutions Team
Dedicated to Helping Architects and Specifiers Execute Inspiring, State-of-the-Art Daylighting DesignsLAKE FOREST, ILL., UNITED STATES, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kingspan Light + Air, a division of Kingspan Group PLC, and the global leader in daylighting, ventilation and smoke management solutions for the sustainable built environment, announced today the addition of the Architectural Solutions Team, a new group of full-service project consultants dedicated to helping architects and specifiers find the right daylighting technology and integrated design solutions for their next project.
Since acquiring Solatube International, the worldwide leading manufacturer and marketer of tubular skylights, in 2021, Kingspan Light + Air now offers a full range of standard and custom daylighting solutions built to perform across a wide array of conditions. The new Architectural Solutions Team was created to provide a more personalized client experience and help navigate the various daylighting solution options to inspire commercial architects, engineers and specifiers to leverage the power of daylighting to design the best customer experiences in the market.
“In addition to offering robust digital access and sales support, the new Architectural Solutions Team will act as a comprehensive project partner for our clients, delivering the best customer service experience in the market,” says Kyle McEnroe, Vice President, Sales at Kingspan Light + Air. “Whether it’s a facility modernization or a start-from-scratch new design, our Architectural Solutions Team can determine the most effective daylighting solution to provide outstanding and groundbreaking annual daylighting performance for energy-savings and occupant health and wellbeing.”
The new group, which currently covers California, Texas, Florida, Washington, Oregon, Tennessee and Georgia, will provide daylighting product education, integrated design solutions and full-service support from project start to finish. Services will include daylight modeling and system performance analysis, specification writing and development, preliminary structural review and compliance and testing documentation.
To learn more, visit www.kingspan.com/us/en/business-groups/kingspan-light-air/architectural-solutions-team
About Kingspan Light + Air
Kingspan Light + Air is a business division of Kingspan, the global leader in high-performance insulation and building envelope solutions. The North American division of Kingspan Light + Air was established in 2016 to expand Kingspan’s vision of providing truly holistic building envelope solutions.
Since launching in 2016, Kingspan Light + Air has expanded both geographically and in terms of its solutions offering and shows no signs of stopping. The growing company recently acquired Solatube International Inc., the world’s-leading manufacturer and marketer of Tubular Daylighting Devices (TDDs), and previously acquired Major Industries in 2021, CPI Daylighting in 2017 and Bristolite Daylighting Systems in 2016. Kingspan Light + Air currently operates out of five locations throughout the United States, and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.
By combining decades of industry expertise with core competencies in daylighting, natural ventilation and smoke management solutions, Kingspan Light + Air supports the creation of healthy and sustainable built environments while serving its customers’ ever-growing needs. Projects include the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park (home to the San Diego Symphony), the New York State Fairgrounds Exposition Center and Arizona State University. To find out more, visit www.kingspan.com/us/en/business-groups/kingspan-light-air.
About Solatube International
Solatube International, Inc., a Kingspan Light + Air company, is widely recognized as the daylighting industry innovator. Based in California, the company is the leading manufacturer and marketer of tubular daylighting devices (TDDs) and has earned worldwide acclaim for its unrivaled ability to transform interior spaces with natural light.
Solatube continues to innovate with groundbreaking products that increase energy efficiency and light output and were among the first innovations to receive the “Solar Impulse Efficient Solution” label by The Solar Impulse Foundation, recognizing all the effort and innovative developments the company has made to become a recognized energy-efficient solution. Solatube celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2021.
For more information about the company and its related products, visit www.solatube.com.
