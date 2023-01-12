Laredo Sector Border Patrol prevented several human smuggling attempts

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents prevented several human smuggling attempts at Laredo Sector.

On Jan. 11, Border Patrol agents from the Laredo West Station while working their assigned duties, observed a vehicle with several occupants traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 83. The vehicle had pulled to the side of the highway when several individuals proceeded to abscond into the nearby bush. CBP Air and Marine Operations assisted Border Patrol to help in apprehending three individuals. After transporting the individuals to the Laredo West Station for processing, record checks revealed that four of the individuals were in the country illegally, from Mexico and El Salvador.

In another case, agents were working their assigned duties at the Hebbronville Station when they responded to an alert on Farm to Market Road 1017. When Border Patrol agents arrived, they apprehended three individuals and were transported to the Hebbronville Station to be processed accordingly. Record checks revealed that two of the individuals were in the country illegally, from Mexico and Guatemala.

Finally, Border Patrol agents from the Laredo South Station while working their assigned duties, observed a grey sedan near the intersection of Mangana-Hein Road and U.S. Highway 83. Agents attempted to conduct a vehicle stop, but the driver failed to stop. The vehicle then turned into a nearby ranch near the intersection of Mangana-Hein Road and Cuatro Vientos Road. After finding the abandoned vehicle, Border Patrol agents search the area and apprehended two individuals. The individuals were transported to the Laredo South Station for processing. Record checks revealed that the individuals were in the country illegally and from Mexico.

