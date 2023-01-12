Construction Worker Turned Author Marion Dees Re-Releases Must-Read Book "Plumber's Gap" With Two New Chapters
The book is available on Amazon nowTAYLOR, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES , January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new book release by Marion Dees, a successful construction worker turned author, is causing a stir in the literary world. "Plumber's Gap," the highly anticipated follow-up to Dees' previous work, is a heart fully written and engaging read that combines both fiction and nonfiction events.
According to a recent survey, every American has a dream of expressing themselves through published work for others to appreciate. However, only a small percentage actually follow through and achieve this goal. Marion Dees is one of these rare individuals who has not only achieved their dream of becoming a published author but has also done so with exceptional skill and talent.
The story of Plumber's Gap revolves around the possible rediscovery of gold that was misplaced many years ago. The characters and settings that the author believes hold a particular place in his heart serve as the narrative's primary focal points. The book is Marion's way of expressing the appreciation he has for the locations where he has lived and worked in the actual world. Because this storyline has never been seen by the general public before, it will provide each reader with an experience that is both valuable and unforgettable.
Given that the author created this book while going through a period in his life that was difficult for him, it is clear that he expressed his feelings through his writing. The tone and diction of the book are both honest and captivating. Marion's dedication to putting his whole heart into this book is what makes this release such an emotional work. All of the characters have a strong resonance with the plot and the dramatic tone of the drama. The book is truly due to much appreciation from the reading community.
Anyone who is interested in finding a voice in their reading material that is both original and genuine should give "Plumber's Gap" a try. This book is destined to be a favorite among readers of all ages due to the author's use of a writing style that is both approachable and straightforward.
Don't miss out on this exciting new release from Marion Dees. Get your copy of "Plumber's Gap" today and join the literary world in celebrating this talented author's work.
https://www.amazon.com/Plumbers-Gap-Shipment-Parts-Whole-ebook/dp/B0BHC1K925?ref_=ast_sto_dp
