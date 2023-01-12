Funding program to support women and girls

CANADA, January 12 - Submissions are now being accepted for grants to benefit women and girls in Prince Edward Island.

The Interministerial Women's Secretariat (IWS) partners with community organizations to promote the legal, health, social and economic equality of women and girls.

“We want to empower women and girls and create communities where all individuals have equal access to every opportunity, unbiased by gender. By partnering with community organizations, the IWS grant program will strengthen the mental, physical, and social wellbeing of women and girls, and promote women’s rights and gender equality.” - Minister Responsible for the Status of Women, Natalie Jameson.

The objective of the grant is to provide project funding to:

support organizations that provide direct services and programs for the benefit of women and girls in Prince Edward Island;

support projects that enhance awareness, education and social action on women’s legal, health, social and economic equality; and/or

support the capacity of women’s organizations that promote women’s equality through advocacy, research and policy development.

Applications are being accepted for the 2023 grant until February 10, 2023.

Media contact:

Autumn Tremere

Department of Education and Lifelong Learning

agtremere@gov.pe.ca