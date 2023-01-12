35% of Female Surgeons Would Not Consent to a Polypropylene Sling if they had Stress Urinary Incontinence

Greg Vigna, MD, JD

A recent study revealed that over 1/3 of female surgeons who surgically treat stress urinary incontinence would reject it as an option in their own bodies.

AUGS is supporting an old technology device that has a 7.9% rate of revision surgery for complications from the mesh and 17.9% surgical rate for failed treatment of SUI at 15 years.” — Greg Vigna, M.D., J.D.

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Despite having significantly reduced inflammatory response when compared to the current polypropylene slings, less scarring, and less painful complications, PVDF is not available to surgeons in the United States who treat stress urinary incontinence. This at the same time a new study indicates that 35% of female surgeons who treat stress urinary incontinence would not consent to a polypropylene sling if they themselves had stress urinary incontinence,” explains Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national pharmaceutical injury attorney.

Dr. Greg Vigna, mid-urethral sling attorney, further states, “How has AUGS continued its support of the utility of polypropylene slings when a recent study by Devan, et al. revealed that over one third of female surgeons who surgically treat stress urinary incontinence would reject it as an option for implant in their own bodies? How many orthopedic surgeons would refuse a hip replacement if they had significant hip pain from osteoarthritis? AUGS is supporting an old technology device that has a 7.9% rate of revision surgery for complications from the mesh and 17.9% surgical rate for failed treatment of stress urinary incontinence at 15 years.”

Dr. Vigna continues, “2023 will be about Polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF). We have an idea why this biomaterial is not in the United States - it is purely about profits and nothing to do about safety. Polypropylene is not a suitable biomaterial. Studies involving PVDF has shown improved safety data when PVDF is used in a Prolift type design with four transobturator arms. This at the same time investigators in Russia have concluded that Ethicon’s Prolift, which is made of polypropylene, is only suitable for women with advance dementia who have complete prolapse as their quality of life is already poor and they are at the end of their life that it might be unreasonable to put the woman through a more invasive surgery such as native tissue repair or an abdominal surgery for the treatment of their prolapse.”

Dr. Vigna concludes, “The only meaningful advantage for polypropylene over PVDF is the cost to make the sling is cheaper for polypropylene. Unfortunately, Ethicon, Coloplast, and Boston Scientific - who controls the market in the United States - only care about profits and not the health of the women they serve. It is time for the leaders of AUGS to act.”

Vigna Law Group is investigating the Red Flag Warning symptoms of neurological injury from mid-urethral slings include:

1) Groin pain

2) Hip pain

3) Inability to wear tight pants

4) Clitoral pain or numbness

5) Severe pain that makes vaginal penetration impossible

6) Tailbone pain

7) Anorectal pain

8) Painful bladder

9) Pain with sitting

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who focuses on catastrophic injuries and the neurological injuries caused by mid-urethral slings including pudendal neuralgia, obturator neuralgia, ilioinguinal neuralgia, and complex regional pain syndrome. Ben Martin and Laura Baughman are national pharmaceutical injury attorneys in Dallas, Texas. The lawyers represent women in courts across the country.

