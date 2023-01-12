Submit Release
Salona Global to Host Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call on January 17, 2023

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salona Global Medical Device Corporation (TSXV:SGMD) announced that it will hold an earnings conference call (see details below) to discuss its third quarter 2022 financial results, including details on organic growth for the quarter, deal flow, and acquisition status, on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at 5:00 pm (Eastern Time) and will issue an earnings press release earlier that morning.

Conference call/Webcast Information:

Fiscal Third Quarter Earnings Call Dial In: +1 (800) 245-3047

Conference ID: SALONA

For more information please contact:

Luke Faulstick 
Chief Executive Officer 
Tel: 1 (800) 760-6826 
Email: Info@Salonaglobal.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Salona Global to Host Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call on January 17, 2023

