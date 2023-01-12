Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,507 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 335,866 in the last 365 days.

First Solar Completes Sale of 141 MW Luz del Norte Power Plant to Toesca

/EIN News/ -- TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSLR) has completed the sale of Luz del Norte, a 141-megawatt (MW)AC utility-scale solar power plant in Copiapó, Chile, to Toesca, an independent asset manager headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

First Solar previously disclosed that it had signed a sale and purchase agreement for the facility on its Q3 2022 earnings call. The terms of the transaction, which was completed in December, 2022, were not disclosed.

About First Solar, Inc.
First Solar is a leading American solar technology company and global provider of responsibly produced eco-efficient solar modules advancing the fight against climate change. Developed at R&D labs in California and Ohio, the company’s advanced thin film photovoltaic (PV) modules represent the next generation of solar technologies, providing a competitive, high-performance, lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV panels. From raw material sourcing and manufacturing through end-of-life module recycling, First Solar’s approach to technology embodies sustainability and a responsibility towards people and the planet. For more information, please visit www.firstsolar.com.

Media
Reuven Proença
First Solar Media
reuven.proenca@firstsolar.com
 Investors
Robyn Remes
First Solar Investor Relations
investor@firstsolar.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

First Solar Completes Sale of 141 MW Luz del Norte Power Plant to Toesca

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.