Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,507 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 335,866 in the last 365 days.

Clyde Ostler to Retire from EXL Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXLS), a leading global data analytics and digital operations and solutions company, today announced that Clyde W. Ostler will be retiring from the Board of Directors of EXL in June 2023 and will not stand for re-election at EXL’s 2023 annual meeting of stockholders.

“On behalf of EXL and its board of directors, we thank Clyde for the wisdom and guidance he has contributed to the company since joining the board in 2007,” said Vikram S. Pandit, Chairman of the Board of EXL. “His leadership and stewardship as Chair of the Audit Committee from 2012 to 2022 and as a member of the Audit and Compensation Committees from 2007 have helped guide the company to its position today.”

EXL Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Rohit Kapoor said, “Clyde’s contributions to EXL over the past 15 years have been substantial and impactful. He helped EXL transform to the data-led company we are today. Clyde’s vision and strategic mindset helped us create sustainable differentiation and competitive advantage in the marketplace. I am thankful for Clyde’s service to EXL and wish him and his family all the best in retirement.”

“The opportunity to serve on the board of EXL has been a great pleasure,” said Ostler. “EXL has grown from a market capitalization of approximately $600 million in 2007 to over five billion today as a result of the talented team we have here, supported by a strong performance culture and effective strategy and execution. I leave knowing EXL is in excellent hands as it enters its next phase of growth.”

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company that partners with clients to improve business outcomes and unlock growth. By bringing together deep domain expertise with robust data, powerful analytics, cloud, artificial intelligence (“AI”) and machine learning (“ML”), we create agile, scalable solutions and execute complex operations for the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media, and retail, among others. Focused on driving faster decision-making and transforming operating models, EXL was founded on the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. Headquartered in New York, our team is over 43,100 strong, with more than 50 offices spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

© 2023 ExlService Holdings, Inc.  All rights reserved. For more information go to www.exlservice.com/legal-disclaimer

Contacts
Media 
Keith Little
Senior Manager, Media Relations
+1 703-598-0980 
keith.little@exlservice.com

Investor Relations
John Kristoff
+1 212 209 4613
IR@exlservice.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Clyde Ostler to Retire from EXL Board of Directors

Distribution channels: Companies, IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.