Promaxo to Participate at B Riley Securities’ 2023 Virtual Oncology Conference

/EIN News/ -- OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Promaxo, Inc. (“Promaxo” or the “Company”), a medical imaging, robotics, and AI technology company, today announced that Amit Vohra, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the B Riley Securities’ 2023 Virtual Oncology Conference on Wednesday, January 18th at 2:30pm ET.



Promaxo is available to meet with investors at the conference; please request a meeting through the conference site at https://brileyoncology22.sequireevents.com/.

About Promaxo, Inc.

Promaxo was founded by a team of entrepreneurs and healthcare innovators to develop a minimally-invasive and patient-centric MRI and robotic platform. Based in Oakland, California, and backed by over 200 patents, the Company’s mission is to improve lives through state-of-the-art medical imaging, robotics and AI capabilities. With a compact and adaptable MRI, Promaxo is redefining the standard of care by improving the quality and speed of patient diagnosis and interventions. The Company has formed numerous long-term and strategic partnerships with investor groups and corporation as it drives commercialization of the Promaxo MRI system.

To learn more about the technology behind the MRI system and its scope, please visit: Promaxo.com .

Investors

Gilmartin Group

Vivian Cervantes

e: IR@promaxo.com