Brisbane Venues Partnering With HeadBox Can Now Access Leads Valued at $15K

/EIN News/ -- BRISBANE, Australia, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To kick off the new year, leading event tech platform HeadBox has updated its Lead Feed product to allow function venues Brisbane-wide to go after more. From January, hosts can now choose to upgrade their memberships to access a higher value of leads and more venue marketing.

HeadBox explains the two new subscription options, 'Lead Feed Professional' and 'Power Host Premium,' now allow function rooms Brisbane-wide to access leads valued up to $15K (previously, Lead Feed clients only had access to leads up to $10K).

With a Power Host Premium subscription, venues will also have additional marketing support from HeadBox, including paid ads, social media posts and blog features.

Trusted across Australia, including the premier venue hire Brisbane spaces, Lead Feed provides a host of benefits for all types of venues. HeadBox explains that the software was created to provide venues with new business opportunities, allowing them to proactively reach out to new bookers.

A quick and easy tool for lead generation, the technology generates quality leads and connects venues directly with bookers. Unlike many other event booking platforms, Lead Feed enables venues to secure bookings without paying a commission.

Any function room Brisbane-wide can subscribe to the platform and reach out to leads when they need them. With advanced filtering options, venues can ensure they only see leads that are relevant to them by setting their ideal budget, preferred event types and capacities.

Venues can easily monitor their Lead Feed activity with the ability to see all their key metrics at a glance and track performance over time.

Lead Feed also provides venues with instant notifications, ensuring they never miss a relevant lead again. HeadBox explains this feature helps venues to stay ahead of the competition by being the first to respond to fresh leads when bookers are searching for function rooms hire Brisbane-wide, increasing their chances of securing the booking.

