DATCP Re​minds Producers to Apply for Crop Insurance Premium Rebates for Planting Cover Crops through January 31​

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: January 12, 2023
Contact: Madelyn Adler, Public Information Officer, (608) 419-3851, madelynl.adler@wisconsin.gov

MADISON, Wis. – In partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Risk Management Agency (RMA), the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) reminds producers to apply for crop insurance premium rebates through January 31, 2023.

In 2022, Gov. Tony Evers signed bipartisan legislation to create a state-run crop insurance premium rebate for planting cover crops. For this program, there are $800,000 or 160,000 acres of coverage to be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. Recipients will receive a $5 per acre rebate on their summer 2023 crop insurance premium for acres planted with cover crops in 2022.

“This new program is ​an opportunity for Wisconsin's hardworking farmers to receive rebates this year," said DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski. “Thank you to the Governor and legislature for this new program, and for the farmers who have already applied."

Producers who received state or federal cost-sharing to plant cover crops in 2022 are not eligible for this year's program. Producers who received rebates through the USDA-RMA Pandemic Cover Crop Program are eligible for the program, but are not automatically enrolled. Applicants will need to use their FSA-578 form to complete the application, and there is no limit on acres an applicant can include in the application.

“Producers who've planted cover crops should check out the new ​crop insurance rebate program before time runs out at the end of the month. By supporting good land stewardship practices, this program supports more resilient farms while benefitting their bottom line." said Wisconsin Insurance Commissioner Nathan Houdek.

The rebate application is web-based, will remain open until January 31, 2023, and is located on DATCP's website.

Applicants will be notified of selection in spring 2023. Applicants should keep seed receipts and planting records as DATCP will conduct audits to ensure cover crops were planted.

Additional information about eligibility and FAQs can be found on DATCP's website. Questions about these rebates should be directed to DATCPCC@wisconsin.gov or (608) 419-8519.  

###

