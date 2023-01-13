KC Scholars’ CEO Earl Martin Phalen Set to Release New Book – Giving My All During Black History Month 2023
‘Giving My All’ Showcases Perseverance and Uplifting Motivation with Focus on Life and Times of Celebrated Change-Maker and CEO of KC Scholars OrganizationNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nationally recognized non-profit pioneer and visionary education leader Earl Martin Phalen is set to release his highly anticipated new book “Giving My All” in honor of his life dedicated to making a difference.
Looking ahead to a bright and prosperous future for students across America, Phalen’s passionate body of work will officially be released and sold online from January 31st, 2023. Pre-orders are currently available. The Hardcover edition of the book will be released in June 2023.
In time for Black History Month, the profound book coincides with Phalen’s ambitious work as president and CEO of KC Scholars and Phalen Leadership Academies. Earl’s educational expertise coupled with focus on an overarching commitment to students in the program and their need to succeed in life is making real and sustained change in the community.
“I bring urgency to the adults that we serve and the children we serve because I know their lives can be fundamentally different if they're given the opportunity,” Phalen reflects.
With his impressive and eclectic background, the entrepreneur has lived a book worthy life that is reflected on the pages of the newly released materials. With a heartfelt meaning to motivate and uplift fellow educators as equally as students, Phalen takes readers on a journey through his storied life. As a Black boy adopted into a large, loving Irish Catholic family at age two, he discovered at a young age that he was meant to stand out. Yet whether it was on the basketball court or in business, he encountered opportunities that required him to give his all despite racism in his predominantly white neighborhoods and settings.
While at Yale, Phalen gained anew sense of pride and purpose as he connected with his Black and African American heritage. This would continue throughout his studies and into graduate school at Harvard Law, where his calling to education came to life. Phalen has dedicated his life to improving the access poor children have to quality education and opportunities.
In the ensuing years, a significant number of notable accolades and positions have been gathered, which surface for impressive book chapters that include the 1997 President's Service Award from President Bill Clinton; Silver Anniversary Award from NCAA; Black Law Student Association Community Service Chair; Co-founder of the Charles Ogletree Scholarship Fund; Board Member of the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation; Boston Uncornered Advisory Board Member; and Advisor for Coaching for Change,
On a mission to enhance the quality of life for KC Scholars and students worldwide, his prolific vision has redefined industry standards and revolutionized how we look at education. Inspired by his own commitment to positively impact the global landscape, his work in the last year with KC Scholars has helped make the organization one of the nation’s most effective college scholarship and support programs. KC Scholars provides three types of scholarships: college savings accounts (9th graders); traditional scholarships (11th graders); and scholarships to adult learners who want to secure an industry recognized credential or return to college to secure their associate or bachelor’s degree.
“The persistence rates this year that lead to graduation were about seven times larger than most first generation students,” states Phalen. “The beautiful part is just the size of the scholarships, as well as the intensive support and the quality of the programming that allows students to really achieve their dream of graduating from college and getting a good job. I think that's one of the one of the key differentiators.”
KC Scholars is unique to America since most students graduate debt free, and because of the intensive support provided to scholars, most graduate from college or their credentialing program and enter good paying careers. Students and adults who are low- and moderate-income and reside in our six local counties in the Kansas City Area (Kansas and Missouri) are eligible to apply. Over 90% of scholars persist annually, and 74% of KC Scholars backed students are on track for on-time graduation. KC Scholars currently has 6,293 participating scholars, and awards approximately 750 new scholarships annually. The goal is to significantly expand KC Scholars programs to over 1,000 new scholarships and thereby its impact in the coming years. For more information on “Giving My All” and KC Scholars, please visit https://kcscholars.org/
About Earl Martin Phalen:
Earl Martin Phalen is one of K-12 education's most visionary leaders: a founder and CEO of multiple successful nonprofits, his mission is to deliver educational excellence and equity to low-income Black and brown children. Born into the Massachusetts foster care system, Earl was adopted into a large, loving Irish Catholic family at age two. His parents instilled the values that led him to a life of service and growing up Earl was encouraged to see people as they were, not to pre-judge relationships and situations on the basis of color. Earl's education taught him the power of Black self-determination, and the love of his family and community sustained him as he struggled to become the leader he once doubted he could be. Earl's exciting career is a testament to his mission's core message: all children deserve the support, the opportunity, and the self-belief they need to reach for their dreams without hesitation. He currently resides in Quincy, MA.
About KC Scholars:
Kansas City Scholars was designed to change thousands of individual lives and transform the region by preparing our future workforce and contributing to the regional economy. It is a 501(c)(3) college scholarship, persistence, and support organization designed to increase the college completion rate for low- and modest- income students and adult learners across the six-county, bi-state service region. KC Scholars awards traditional college scholarships to high school juniors, adult learner scholarships to adults 18 years and older, and college savings match awards to high school freshman. KC Scholars supports all its awardees throughout the process and during college. KC Scholars newest program, Great Jobs KC, provides tuition assistance to approved job training programs in high paying and high-demand industries such as construction, healthcare, information technology, and manufacturing. With the support of Great Jobs KC, adults 18 and older can learn the skills needed in one year or less to earn between $45,000-$85,000. Launched in September 2016, KC Scholars has experienced widespread community engagement and rapid scaling. We now have more than 6,000 Scholars, with over 2,000 scholarship recipients currently in college.
