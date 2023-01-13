Groundbreaking Motivational Artist Billy Alsbrooks Launches 2023 Blessed And Unstoppable World Tour
Billy Alsbrooks Launches Blessed And Unstoppable Multi-City World Tour begins in Los Angeles January 14th, 2023 with goal to Impact 1 Billion livesNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Billy Alsbrooks Jr. is a ground-breaking Motivational Artist whose charismatic booming voice, profound delivery, and thought-provoking words reverberate not just in the foundation of every venue in which he speaks, but more importantly in the minds of his listeners. Billy’s messages have an authenticity which comes from his own life journey and experiences overcoming the challenges of life and have organically attracted a following.
His viral motivational messages have currently been streamed globally more than 70 million times across 170 countries, and his book Blessed And Unstoppable: Your Blueprint For Success has been sold in more than 31 countries. Billy’s work does not just touch individuals - Professional sports Teams and major corporations all over the world hire Billy to come speak to their organizations.
Among those who have referenced Billy’s performances as motivating their own work are NFL players including Quarterback’s Cam Newton and Russell Wilson and Team, the Los Angeles Chargers. Billy was also mentioned on the Joe Rogan Show by Lone Survivor Marcus Latrell and Billy himself was a guest on Marcus Latrell’s “NEVER QUIT” Podcast
The visible impact of Billy’s messaging on people’s lives has inspired him further to launch his 2023 Blessed and Unstoppable World Tour which aims to reach the lives of 1 Billion people and encompass performances in 28 cities across North America, Asia and Europe.
Blessed and Unstoppable World Tour 2023 Dates
Date City Date City
January 14th Los Angeles, California July 15th Baltimore
February 4th Washington D.C. July 22nd Chicago
February 11th Atlanta, Georgia August 5th Denver, Colorado
March 4th London, United Kingdom August 12th Kansas City
March 25th Houston, Texas August 19th Indianapolis
April 15th – 16th New York City September 10th San Diego, California
April 22nd Las Vegas September 17th Phoenix, Arizona
April 29th Albuquerque October 8th San Antonio, Texas
May 6th Detroit October 22nd Tuscaloosa
May 20th Seattle November 5th Philadelphia
June 3rd Los Angeles, California November 12th Toronto, Ontario, Canada
June 10th Sydney, Australia November 18th Nashville, Tennessee
June 24th Dallas, Texas December 9th San Jose, California
July 8th Charlotte, NC December 16th New York City
For more details and tickets for the World Tour, please visit: https://bit.ly/3GkRBkV
About Billy Alsbrooks:
As a world influencer, multi-award winning poet, and former Billboard charting recording artist. Billy Alsbrooks has created a massive movement that is taking the world by storm. His viral motivational messages have currently been streamed globally more than 70 million times across 170 countries, and his book Blessed And Unstoppable: Your Blueprint For Success has been sold in no fewer than 31 countries. In 2019, Billy was awarded an honorary doctorate in Humanities for his massive impact around the globe. Currently, Dr. Billy Alsbrooks is on the 4TH year of his Life Changing Blessed And Unstoppable World Tour. For more information please visit: www.blessedandunstoppable.com
I: @BillyAlsbrooks1 | F: BillyAlsbrooks | T: @BIllyAlsbrooks | Y: @BillyAlsbrooks
