PracticeSuite Achieves ONC 21st Century Cures Certification

Healthcare SaaS Leader Strengthens Leadership in Ambulatory EHR Market with release of ONC 2015 Cures Update Certified EHR Edition

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PracticeSuite, Inc., a leading cloud platform for ambulatory care providers, announces the Office of the National Coordinator of Health Information Technology (ONC-HIT) certified PracticeSuite ambulatory electronic health record (EHR) for their 2015 Edition Cures Update.



“Since the commencement of the ONC EHR certification program, our product team has met each milestone knowing these requirements aid physicians’ ability to deliver well-informed, connected care to improve health outcomes and cut extraneous costs,” said PracticeSuite’s CEO, Vinod Nair. “PracticeSuite’s complete practice platform is built on industry leading cloud-based tech easily adapted to continue to meet the ever-evolving regulatory requirements.”

Ambulatory physicians need secure, tech-enabled healthcare solutions to run their practices efficiently, but they are left to sift through hundreds of vendors with little insight on how a solution will impact their practice. PracticeSuite’s certified solutions simplify this process by replacing many vendors that make up the largely outdated, fragmented ambulatory solution landscape using PracticeSuite’s single unified solution to create a modern patient experience. Physicians can protect their Health IT investment and practice stability by evaluating vendors’ demonstrated commitment to updated technology better positioning them to avoid surprise expenses and compliancy issues associated with outdated technology.

PracticeSuite’s 98% client-retention rate expresses their commitment to clients, practices and their product. The company’s vision is deeply rooted in futuristic tech-enabled healthcare and meeting regulatory requirements is a welcomed step to funnel the healthcare tech community towards interoperability, patient-accessible health information, and PHI security while maintaining a sleek modern patient journey.

The certification can be viewed on ONC’s Certified Health IT Product List accessible via https://chpl.healthit.gov.

About PracticeSuite

As the emerging preeminent cloud platform for ambulatory care, PracticeSuite provides an end-to-end medical office solution that not only helps physicians operate at the highest level of efficiency but provides patients with a modern digital communication experience. PracticeSuite is revolutionizing the way medical practices manage their revenue, and how they interact with their patients. Learn more.

Contact:

Michael Sculley

VP of Marketing

(813) 607-2255