Jaffe Defense Team Announces the Opening of Its New Madison Heights, Michigan Office

Metro Detroit-based criminal defense law firm, Jaffe Defense Team, announces the unveiling of new, expanded office in Madison Heights, MI and is now open for business

Jaffe Defense Team is proud to announce that it recently expanded its criminal defense services and moved into a larger, more spacious location at 30701 Barrington Street in Madison Heights. Providing criminal defense services to Oakland, Macomb, and Wayne Counties, jackjaffelaw.com provides the highest quality of legal defense in the Metro Detroit area. Founder Jack Jaffe said “It means so much to mee to help people in difficult situations. Fighting one’s case with the justice department can be extremely overwhelming. Hiring the right criminal defense lawyer can make a world of a difference at every step of the defense process.”

Jaffe Defense Team has over 50 combined years of experience under its belt and has helped hundreds of people fight for justice. Beyond top-rated criminal defense services, The Jaffe Defense Team also provides free consultations to anyone considering legal representation. For those searching for a reliable, affordable DUI, drug, any other crime, or professional services defense attorney, Jaffe Defense Team will do anything to ensure its clients are represented fairly.

The Jaffe Defense Team also has a blog of information, tips, and explanations for anyone considering hiring a defense lawyer in Michigan. Topics are aimed to help anyone dealing with a criminal conviction to get the best results possible.

Why Hire a Criminal Defense Attorney?

Hiring a criminal defense attorney is important because they are knowledgeable in both state and federal laws, and they can represent their clients in court. A criminal defense attorney will examine all the evidence presented in the case, develop an effective defense strategy, and explain what to expect during the legal process. They will also advise their clients on the risks and potential outcomes of their case. An experienced criminal defense attorney can help protect their clients' rights, negotiate with prosecutors to reduce or dismiss charges, and avoid or lessen sentencing.

Steps to tak after a DUI arrest in Metro Detroit

1. Contact a Criminal Defense Attorney. It is very important to hire an experienced DUI lawyer to represent you during your court proceedings. He or she will be able to guide you through the legal process and ensure that your rights are protected.

2. Gather evidence. If you have proof (such as security footage, photos, etc.) that shows that you were not intoxicated at the time of your arrest, be sure to present this evidence to your lawyer. This can be very beneficial for your defense.

3. Attend all court proceedings. It is important to show up to all of your court appointments in order to demonstrate your commitment to the legal process and your desire to work with the court system.

4. Stay away from alcohol and drugs. While you are awaiting your court appearance, it is essential not to consume any type of alcohol or drugs as they can impact the outcome of your case.

5. Refrain from driving with any amount of alcohol or drugs in your system. Driving under the influence can result in serious penalties and even jail time, depending on the laws in your state. Make sure to follow the law and stay sober when driving.

Media Contact

Company Name: Jaffe Defense Team

Contact Person: Brent Jaffe

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website: https://JackJaffeLaw.com



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Jaffe Defense Team Announces the Opening of Its New Madison Heights, Michigan Office