CROMBIE REIT Q4 FISCAL 2022 CONFERENCE CALL

NEW GLASGOW, NS, Jan. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") CRR will hold a conference call on Thursday, February 23, 2023 beginning at 12:00 p.m. (EST) during which senior management will discuss Crombie's financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. The financial results will be released on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, after market close.

Teleconference:

Dial in numbers to join the conference call are:

(416) 764-8688 
(888) 390-0546

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://bit.ly/3QsLLT5 to receive an instant automated call back. 

The call will be accessible for replay by dialing (416) 764-8677 or (888) 390-0541 and entering passcode 489972 #, until midnight, March 2, 2023.

Webcast:

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Crombie's website at www.crombie.ca under Investors. The webcast will be available for replay on Crombie's website for 90 days following the conference call.

About Crombie REIT

Crombie invests in real estate that enriches local communities and enables long-term sustainable growth. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-used residential properties in Canada's top urban and suburban markets. As at September 30, 2022, our portfolio contains 290 income-producing properties comprising approximately 18.3 million square feet, and a significant pipeline of future development projects. Learn more at www.crombie.ca.

SOURCE Crombie REIT

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/12/c5232.html

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


