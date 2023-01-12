Financial, business expert's second book becomes an Amazon best-seller

Finance and business expert Donald Williams' second book 'The Suitless CEO' becomes a best-seller on Amazon

ATLANTA, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Donald Williams, the owner of Williams Accounting & Consulting, second book "The Suitless CEO: How Becoming Unconventional Transformed My Life & Business" is officially an Amazon best-seller.

The book was published in October 2022, and is the successor to the finance and business expert's first book "Eat What You Kill."

"In the book, I take the readers from my beginning to my present, allowing them to experience the lessons in life and business that I had to learn," Williams said. "It's impossible to become a success without failure, but if I can prevent someone from making an unnecessary mistake or falling into a bad situation that could have been avoided, then that's worth it."

Titled after a nickname given to Williams for his distaste of suits, "The Suitless CEO" shares Williams' journey, recounting his experiences as the product of underprivilege and exploring the mindset shift that allowed him to excel in education earning an undergraduate and graduate degree, and start a business that continues to thrive.

"I wanted to share my story, not because it's remarkable but because it's relatable. Throughout my journey, I had so many obstacles and circumstances that could have prevented me from becoming successful if I had let them," Williams said.

For over 20 years, Williams has provided financial and business advice to countless business owners through his company Williams Accounting & Consulting, which has offices in Atlanta and New Orleans.

"If you're interested in building a successful business, working for yourself, and creating a legacy, then pick up 'The Suitless CEO'," said Kevin Harrington, successful entrepreneur and former cast member of ABC's hit show "Shark Tank. "Whether you're just starting out, or have achieved success at the highest ranks, Donald has some crucial words of wisdom to share and to support you in your journey."

"This book doesn't just share advice or give a list of do's and don'ts. It provides a perspective for the kid who doesn't know if they can make it to college or even out of their own neighborhood. It's something for the millions of young people and adults who have dreams to grab onto. I'm proud to say that I managed to make my dreams come true. It some time and a lot of hard work, but my dreams are now my reality, Williams said."

Williams' second bestselling book, "The Suitless CEO: How Becoming Unconventional Transformed My Life & Business" is available for purchase on Amazon.com and at Barnes & Noble. For more information on Donald Williams and Williams Accounting & Consulting, please visit https://williamsacct.com/.

Media Contact

Martel Sharpe, Williams Accounting & Consulting, 1 4049646169, martel@404communications.com

SOURCE Williams Accounting & Consulting