GL’s Ultra-Portable Equipment for Testing Radio Voice Quality

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 12, 2023 -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their voice quality testing solution for radios using the ultra-portable handheld device – vMobile™.



Push-to-Talk (PTT) radios have evolved from analog radios to digital 2-way radios. Even more recently PTT over Cellular services offers end users a more affordable and efficient two-way radio solution. Rigorous testing is critical for all communications equipment serving public safety, military, aerospace, and several other industries. Test tools must provide reliable measurements of user experience for those who rely on critical voice communications radio networks.

“GL’s vMobile™ is a handheld ultra-portable device that brings true mobility to voice and data quality testing for wireless devices (any mobile phone or radio), changing the way automated drive and walk testing is performed. vMobile™ is simple to set up and conduct simultaneous voice and data quality tests to benchmark the performance of any type of telephony device,” said Robert Bichefsky, Director of Engineering at GL Communications Inc.

He further added, “The vMobile™ can interface with mobile phones via wireless Bluetooth or mobile radios via wired headset for voice quality testing. When connected to a mobile radio, fully automated PTT operation is available within the vMobile™ automated scripting. In addition, the vMobile™ 4-wire analog interface replaces any analog headset for any device.”

While GPS is incorporated within the vMobile™ in order to stamp all results with GPS coordinates during testing, the vMobile™ also includes GL’s Indoor Tracking System (ITS) for plotting voice quality results when GPS is not available (for instance indoors). When GPS is available the results are plotted directly to Google MAPS, when GPS is not available the GL ITS plots all results on a user provided graphical floor plan or map.

Key Features

Connect to any mobile radio as an analog headset or replace an analog headset to the device

Connect to any mobile phone via wireless Bluetooth headset

Fully automated testing including control of device and performing voice quality analysis

Supports GPS along with GL’s ITS for automated drive and walk testing

Connect to any radio via wired headset

Supports fully automated operation including voice and enabling PTT

Measure One Way Delay, PTT Audio Connection Delay time, PTT Grant Tone Delay time on Radio networks

Automated and hands-free testing

Supports Voice Quality Testing using POLQA (ITU-P.863) and PESQ (ITU-P.862) algorithms

Supports several audio metrics including Signal and Noise levels, power, frequency, and Audio Dropout analysis

GPS and ITS for drive and walk testing

Access all results via a web browser (GL WebViewer™) and view results on Google Maps. Generate custom reports

About GL Communications Inc.,

GL Communications is a global provider of telecom test and measurement solutions. GL’s solutions are used to verify the quality and reliability of Wireless (5G, 4G, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, Ethernet/IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.

