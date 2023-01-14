Organizations Care about Caring Places in Workplaces
Recently, Go Solo featured Jeannette Galvanek, founder of CareWise Solutions. Go Solo regularly features entrepreneurs telling their story in their own words.OLDWICK, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CareWise Solutions is not the only organization that cares about caring places in workplaces. Go Solo regularly features entrepreneurs telling their stories in their own words. Every story delights readers with passion and insights into what makes each one tick. Motivation. Inspiration. Passion.
They quoted Jeannette as she described why she started CareWise Solutions.
“I started my own business because I saw how challenging it is to maintain employment while caring for aging loved ones and family members with disabilities.”
As an HR executive, Jeannette is keenly aware of what companies could be doing to support employees to counteract the current trend as more in-home healthcare increases employee-caregiver responsibilities and stress.
“To rebuild a stable workforce, employers must implement caregiver-friendly policies beyond leaves of absence and using vacation time to take aging parents to medical appointments.”
Jeannette has 25 years of experience as the single mom of two daughters with developmental disabilities (ethnic minorities) and ten years of aging care management for her parents.
Jeannette Galvanek – HR Executive and Thought Leader
Her career at AT&T was exciting, advancing from a college graduate in an entry job to a senior executive position. As most citizens in the United States know, the three decades from the late 1970s – 2000 was a major disruptive period in telecommunications. The government mandate was a driver for dismantling the largest corporation in the world and impacted one million employees. The emerging multi-media enterprise emerged and is still undergoing transformation.
Her role changed regularly as one of the first 30 people from the “traditional Bell System” to participate in the building phase for many “pieces” of the new AT&T, including the invention of the AT&T computer business, consumer products, and business solutions systems. She had the honor as lead Human Resources and Training Executive to transform the esteemed Bell Labs into a consumer-focused, not just research-oriented, world resource.
Jeannette’s leadership skills were applied to the Office of the Chairman of AT&T to reintroduce the upgraded human and organization strategies to attract, develop, and retain a new workforce in a changed employment condition. She was the point executive for four major business acquisitions and divestitures. Two were hostile in nature.
Jeannette Galvanek, Founder, CareWise Solutions – a non-profit educational organization, is activating a generational shift in line with Baby Boomer aging, life, and care expectations.
The CareWise Solutions Organization
CareWise Solutions is an educational non-profit organization supporting employees exhausted by caregiving demands. They participate in strategy development, ensuring families receive active living and the care they deserve. They upgrade employer workforce plans so employees can care for and stay employed. Over 40% of employees carry this burden, costing employers an estimated 5% of annual revenue. CareWise Solutions customers are mainly employers, although they also offer educational materials for caregivers.
The CareWise™ Solutions niche is the unoccupied territory where the needs of Employers and the needs of Employee-Caregivers intersect. By occupying this space, CareWise™ Solutions is equipping organizations to adapt to the changing workforce dynamics and secure and retain talent to protect them from the internal and external forces impacting operations, sustainability, and profitability.
To see the original article, see the Go Solo feature Jeannette Galvanek, and check out the Go Solo website for more entrepreneurial advice.
When your organization is ready to implement solutions to make your workplace more caregiver-friendly, contact CareWise Solutions for more information. Jeannette is happy to schedule a discovery call.
JEANNETTE GALVANEK
CAREWISE SOLUTIONS
jeannette@carewisesolutions.com
Employment and Caregiving Crisis