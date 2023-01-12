Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,479 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 335,834 in the last 365 days.

Full closure of the H-3 Freeway Kaneohe-bound direction on Saturday night, Jan. 21

Posted on Jan 12, 2023 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the public of a full closure of the H-3 Freeway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between the Halawa Interchange and Halekou Interchange, the H-3 Junction with Kamehameha Highway in Kaneohe. Roadwork will begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday night, Jan. 21, and end at 7 a.m. on Sunday morning, Jan. 22, for tunnel and highway maintenance.

During closure hours, motorists are advised to use Likelike Highway or Pali Highway as alternate routes. Electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of the closure. Special duty police officers will be on site to assist with road closure procedures.

###

You just read:

Full closure of the H-3 Freeway Kaneohe-bound direction on Saturday night, Jan. 21

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.