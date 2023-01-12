Full closure of the H-3 Freeway Kaneohe-bound direction on Saturday night, Jan. 21

Main, News Posted on Jan 12, 2023 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the public of a full closure of the H-3 Freeway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between the Halawa Interchange and Halekou Interchange, the H-3 Junction with Kamehameha Highway in Kaneohe. Roadwork will begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday night, Jan. 21, and end at 7 a.m. on Sunday morning, Jan. 22, for tunnel and highway maintenance.

During closure hours, motorists are advised to use Likelike Highway or Pali Highway as alternate routes. Electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of the closure. Special duty police officers will be on site to assist with road closure procedures.

