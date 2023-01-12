NCSBN CEO David Benton to Retire

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After eight years of distinguished service as CEO of NCSBN, David Benton, RGN, PhD, FRCN, FAAN, has announced his retirement, effective Sept. 30, 2023. Throughout his tenure, Benton has worked diligently to support the important work of NCSBN Members, steadfastly promoting the mandate to protect the public through the regulation of nursing practice at the state, national and international levels.

NCSBN Board of Directors (BOD) President Jay Douglas, MSM, RN, CSAC, FRE, executive director, Virginia Board of Nursing, commented. “Dr. Benton is a visionary leader who has built on the rich history of NCSBN, taking the organization to a new level of engagement, testing, research and innovation on the international and domestic health profession and regulatory stage. Highly regarded by his peers, he has contributed significantly to NCSBN, guided by a deep understanding of global public protection issues and his strategic approach to a rapidly changing environment. As a seasoned CEO and consummate professional, Dr. Benton has positioned the organization well for the future.”

During his time at NCSBN, Benton strategically advanced the organization as one of the leading voices for regulation in the world.

Under his leadership, NCSBN began the Next Generation NCLEX (NGN) Project, launching on April 1, 2023, which is an enhancement of the current exam. NGN focuses on the measurement of clinical judgment to ensure that those entering the nursing profession now and in the future are prepared for practice on day one.

Benton oversaw the launch of several major projects and initiatives. In the last eight years NCSBN developed the groundbreaking Global Regulatory Atlas, which charts the nursing regulatory landscape and provides a comprehensive online compendium of nursing regulation worldwide. The organization also established the International Center for Regulatory Scholarship, an educational initiative that offers instruction designed to cultivate and elevate nursing leaders and policymakers around the world.

Benton shepherded the implementation of the enhanced Nurse Licensure Compact, which has since grown to 39 jurisdictions, allowing nurses greater mobility and increased access to care for patients. Additionally, he championed the APRN Compact, which when implemented will allow advanced practice registered nurses to care for patients across state lines—both in person and electronically.

With Benton’s skilled guidance at the onset and throughout the pandemic, NCSBN both led and was an active participant in a number of initiatives designed to increase access to NCLEX examination administration, reduce regulatory barriers for providers, open clinical experiences for nursing students and offer direction on the administration of COVID-19 vaccines.

Benton was also a significant contributor to the State of the World’s Nursing 2020: Investing in Education, Jobs and Leadership Report, offering a regulatory perspective and providing accurate data, evidence and suggestions for legislative change.

The NCSBN BOD, led by President Douglas, has begun the search process of identifying the next NCSBN CEO. Korn Ferry, the leading global executive search firm, has been retained to assist the BOD to identify the next CEO. For additional information, please contact Susan Streeter at Susan.Streeter@kornferry.com.

About NCSBN

Empowering and supporting nursing regulators across the world in their mandate to protect the public, NCSBN is an independent, not-for-profit organization. As a global leader in regulatory excellence, NCSBN champions regulatory solutions to borderless health care delivery, agile regulatory systems and nurses practicing to the full scope of their education, experience and expertise. A world leader in test development and administration, NCSBN’s NCLEX® Exams are internationally recognized as the preeminent nursing examinations.

NCSBN’s membership is comprised of the nursing regulatory bodies (NRBs) in the 50 states, the District of Columbia and four U.S. territories. There are five exam user members and 25 associate members that are either NRBs or empowered regulatory authorities from other countries or territories.

The statements and opinions expressed are those of NCSBN and not individual members.

Dawn Kappel NCSBN 3125253667 dkappel@ncsbn.org