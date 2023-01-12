Westwood One Presents NFL Super Wild Card Weekend

Only Network to Broadcast All Six Playoff Games, from Saturday, January 14th to Monday, January 16th

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CUMULUS MEDIA’s (NASDAQ: CMLS) Westwood One, America’s largest audio network and the official network radio partner of the National Football League, will present live play-by-play coverage of the NFL Super Wild Card Playoffs.



Westwood One’s schedule will feature two Wild Card games on Saturday, three on Sunday, and the final Wild Card game on Monday night. Scott Graham will host the pregame/halftime/postgame shows for the Saturday and Sunday games. Rich Eisen will be the studio host for the Monday night playoff game. Westwood One’s NFL Wild Card Playoff schedule includes:

SATURDAY, JANUARY 14, 2023

4:00 p.m. ET: SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Bill Rosinski (play-by-play), James Lofton (analyst), and Amber Theoharis (sideline reporter)

8:00 p.m. ET: LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Jason McCourty (analyst), and Max Starks (sideline reporter)

SUNDAY, JANUARY 15, 2023

12:30 p.m. ET: MIAMI DOLPHINS at BUFFALO BILLS

Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (analyst), and Aditi Kinkhabwala (sideline reporter)

4:15 p.m. ET: N.Y. GIANTS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Mike Mayock (analyst), and Scott Kaplan (sideline reporter)

8:00 p.m. ET: BALTIMORE RAVENS at CINCINNATI BENGALS

Ryan Radtke (play-by-play), Mike Golic (analyst), and Ryan Harris (sideline reporter)

MONDAY, JANUARY 16, 2023

7:30 p.m. ET: DALLAS COWBOYS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Kurt Warner (analyst), and Laura Okmin (sideline reporter)

Westwood One will broadcast every postseason NFL game, from Super Wild Card Weekend through Super Bowl LVII on February 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Listeners can hear each of Westwood One’s NFL broadcasts on approximately 500 terrestrial radio stations nationwide as well as on westwoodonesports.com, SiriusXM, NFL+ and via the NFL App.

About Westwood One Sports

Westwood One Sports is home to some of the most exciting sports broadcasts on radio. In addition to being the exclusive network radio partner to the NFL since 1987 – featuring regular and post-season NFL football, including the playoffs and the Super Bowl – its other extensive properties include NCAA Basketball, including the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Tournaments and the Final Four®; The Masters; NCAA Football; and other marquee sports events. Westwood One also distributes and represents CBS Sports Radio. On social media, join the Westwood One Sports community on Facebook at facebook.com/westwoodonesports and Twitter at twitter.com/westwood1sports. For more information, visit www.westwoodonesports.com.

PR Contact: Karen Glover| Westwood One | kglover@westwoodone.com