PatPat launches its new Valentine’s Day collaboration with MGA Entertainment’s L.O.L. Surprise!™ Brand

/EIN News/ -- MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PatPat, a global leading children’s apparel e-commerce brand, is excited to announce the launch of its new L.O.L. Surprise!™ Valentine’s Day collection of children’s apparel. This latest launch is part of the continued partnership between PatPat and MGA Entertainment’s wildly popular L.O.L. Surprise! brand.



This heart-stopping collection pairs a fan-favorite line-up of L.O.L. Surprise! characters with the latest fashions for girls ages 2-12. The bright and bold Valentine’s Day themed graphics promote the positive messaging of love, friendship, loyalty, and togetherness. The collection features tons of playful prints and patterns in a variety of styles. From cute sets to edgy dresses, PatPat x L.O.L. Surprise! offers something for every girl.

“Working with L.O.L. Surprise! has been an incredible experience. They have been amazing partners and I am so excited about the long-term potential of this partnership. MGA Entertainment and L.O.L. Surprise! are constantly evolving and adding new and exciting characters and products that keep the brand fresh and relevant.” said Sandi Graham, VP of Design & Merchandising for Licensed Apparel at PatPat.

The PatPat x L.O.L. Surprise! Collaboration Collection will be available in the PatPat app and website, starting Jan. 12, 2023.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with PatPat, a strong player in the children’s apparel industry, with this new Valentine’s Day collection,” said Mindy Puente-Escalera, Senior Vice President, Global Licensing, MGA Entertainment. “L.O.L. Surprise! has become a global sensation in a short period of time, and we’re excited to see how this partnership allows us to continue to provide joy to children around the world.”

The MGA Entertainment partnership is another example of PatPat’s continued commitment to bringing more cute, fun and comfortable apparel to everyone. Current PatPat licensed partners include Paw Patrol, Barbie, Peppa Pig, Harry Potter, Batman, and the list goes on!

About PatPat

PatPat is a clothing e-commerce brand founded in 2014 by close friends Albert Wang (CEO) and Ken Gao (COO) in Mountain View, California. The company provides an easy and efficient shopping experience featuring thousands of products in family-friendly styles. PatPat works with top product manufacturers to offer the best deals on fashionable, high-quality baby clothing, family-matching outfits, accessories, home goods and more. The company also partners with well-known brands through licensing agreements, such as Mattel, Warner Bros. and many others. Its commitment to its customers has attracted backing from the world’s leading investors including SoftBank, Sequoia Capital China, IDG and GGV.

For more information about PatPat, please visit www.patpat.com .

About MGA Entertainment, Inc.

MGA Entertainment is one of the world's fastest growing and largest privately held toy and entertainment companies. Headquartered in Chatsworth, Calif. and with offices globally, the company creates innovative, proprietary, and licensed consumer products and entertainment, including toys, games, dolls, apparel, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery, sporting goods, movies, and television series. The MGA family includes award-winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™ , Little Tikes ®, Rainbow High™ , Shadow High™, Bratz®, MGA’s Miniverse™ , Na! Na! Na! Surprise™, Mermaze Mermaidz™ Color Change, Micro Games of America™, Baby Born® Surprise and Zapf Creation® .

Please visit www.mgae.com for more information about MGA Entertainment, Inc.

Media Contact - PatPat:

Weijing Tang - press@patpat.com

Media Contact – MGA Entertainment/L.O.L. Surprise!

Alan Hilowitz - news@mgae.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6af23d93-9e8d-4493-95f8-4522843cbebb