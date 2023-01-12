Mortgage Rates Decline

/EIN News/ -- MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey (PMMS), showing the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 6.33 percent.

“While mortgage rates have resumed their decline, the market remains hypersensitive to rate movements, with purchase demand experiencing large swings relative to small changes in rates,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. “Over the last few weeks latent demand has been on display with buyers jumping in and out of the market as rates move.”

News Facts

30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.33 percent as of January 12, 2023, down from last week when it averaged 6.48 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 3.45 percent.

averaged 6.33 percent as of January 12, 2023, down from last week when it averaged 6.48 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 3.45 percent. 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.52 percent, down from last week when it averaged 5.73 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 2.62 percent.

The PMMS is focused on conventional, conforming, fully amortizing home purchase loans for borrowers who put 20 percent down and have excellent credit. For more information, view our Frequently Asked Questions.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders, investors and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac’s blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Angela Waugaman

703-714-0644

Angela_Waugaman@FreddieMac.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/37e1e3f2-79c8-42b5-a91d-222320296997