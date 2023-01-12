Beacon Media + Marketing Releases New Guide for Mental Health Practices Seeking Client Reviews
EINPresswire.com/ -- Beacon Media + Marketing just released new information for mental health practices seeking client review. And as reviews and testimonials may be able to elevate search engine rankings, making these reviews easy to give is essential for a marketing strategy.
When it comes to client reviews for mental health practices, getting these reviews can be a bit tricky. And this is largely because ethical codes from the National Association of Social Workers, as well as the American Psychological Association, do not condone this type of practice. Further, directly asking for client reviews is a violation of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), and any practice found to be unethical could incur serious consequences.
The rules preventing mental health practices from asking for client reviews are in place to protect patients from coercion or feeling pressured to leave a good review out of fear that they may not receive adequate care. However, there are methods to offer a client to leave a review without specifically asking for them.
As mentioned, while soliciting client reviews is considered unethical and a violation of HIPAA standards, making it easy for a client to leave a review if they so choose is perfectly acceptable. And a few ways a mental health practice can implement this method are:
• Offer a testimonial page where a client can leave a review if they choose to, including easy-to-understand instructions, on a company website
• Offer a page with links to leave reviews on external sites such as Yelp or HealthGrades on a company website
• Share a link to Google Business Profile (formerly Google My Business) on the company website
Working with a marketing company can also allow a mental health practice a better perspective and many more methods for acquiring client reviews. And the more transparent a business is with its reviews, the more trust it can build in the community.
Beacon Media + Marketing provides professional advice and marketing services for many mental health businesses. With a team of creatives, Beacon Media + Marketing is always ready to help your mental health practice, enhance your website, and get you the client reviews you’re looking for. For more information, you can contact Beacon Media + Marketing here on the company website.
Adrienne Wilkerson
When it comes to client reviews for mental health practices, getting these reviews can be a bit tricky. And this is largely because ethical codes from the National Association of Social Workers, as well as the American Psychological Association, do not condone this type of practice. Further, directly asking for client reviews is a violation of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), and any practice found to be unethical could incur serious consequences.
The rules preventing mental health practices from asking for client reviews are in place to protect patients from coercion or feeling pressured to leave a good review out of fear that they may not receive adequate care. However, there are methods to offer a client to leave a review without specifically asking for them.
As mentioned, while soliciting client reviews is considered unethical and a violation of HIPAA standards, making it easy for a client to leave a review if they so choose is perfectly acceptable. And a few ways a mental health practice can implement this method are:
• Offer a testimonial page where a client can leave a review if they choose to, including easy-to-understand instructions, on a company website
• Offer a page with links to leave reviews on external sites such as Yelp or HealthGrades on a company website
• Share a link to Google Business Profile (formerly Google My Business) on the company website
Working with a marketing company can also allow a mental health practice a better perspective and many more methods for acquiring client reviews. And the more transparent a business is with its reviews, the more trust it can build in the community.
Beacon Media + Marketing provides professional advice and marketing services for many mental health businesses. With a team of creatives, Beacon Media + Marketing is always ready to help your mental health practice, enhance your website, and get you the client reviews you’re looking for. For more information, you can contact Beacon Media + Marketing here on the company website.
Adrienne Wilkerson
Beacon Media + Marketing
+1 775-824-5626
email us here