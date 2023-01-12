Governor Abbott Announces New CertainTeed Manufacturing And Distribution Facility In Bryan

January 12, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott announced today that CertainTeed LLC will construct a new roofing manufacturing and distribution facility in Bryan. CertainTeed, a subsidiary of Compagnie de Saint Gobain, produces exterior and interior building products. The project is expected to create 130 new jobs and approximately $140 million in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund grant of $546,000 has been extended to CertainTeed, and the company has also been offered a $1,000 Veteran Created Job Bonus.

"Exceptional global companies, like CertainTeed, are investing in Texas because we offer unmatched business operating advantages, including a world-class business climate, highly skilled workforce, reasonable regulations, and lower taxes," said Governor Abbott. "Located in the heart of the Texas Triangle, Bryan is a prime location for CertainTeed's new manufacturing and distribution facility. The future of Texas is bright, and I look forward to an ongoing partnership with CertainTeed as we continue to expand opportunity for all Texans."

"Our new manufacturing facility and distribution center symbolizes our commitment to our customers in the southern United States, to the State of Texas, and to the City of Bryan and its citizens," said CertainTeed Vice President and General Manager Carmen Bodden. "As a leader in light and sustainable construction, this new facility will ensure our business has the materials necessary to continue serving our customers while remaining focused on minimizing our environmental footprint."

"I'm excited to welcome an international industry leader like CertainTeed LLC to the Brazos Valley," said Senator Charles Schwertner. "This investment into the community will benefit not only the City of Bryan, but the entire state of Texas. CertainTeed LLC has found an excellent home in Brazos County, as Texas is the best place in the world to live, work, and raise a family."

"I am extremely pleased that CertainTeed LLC will be constructing a new manufacturing and warehousing facility in Bryan," said Representative John Raney. "Not only will this create new employment opportunities in our community, their commitment to sustainability and green technology complements the quality of life that we all love here."

"CertainTeed’s decision to construct a new manufacturing and distribution facility in Bryan is a strong testament to our state’s unmatched business-friendly climate and is emphasized by our local and highly skilled workforce, supportive community, and strategic location within the Texas Triangle," said Representative Kyle Kacal. "We are grateful to CertainTeed for their investment in our community, and we look forward to the many opportunities that this partnership will bring to the Brazos Valley, as well as to our state."

"I am pleased to join the citizens of Bryan in welcoming CertainTeed to our great city," said Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez. "Just as their company works to ensure buildings are composed of the highest quality products, Bryan is committed to bringing high-quality jobs to our region, and CertainTeed offers just that. The Brazos Valley will work to ensure their success while providing their employees with an outstanding quality of life. My thanks to Brazos County, the Bryan Independent School District, and all our community partners who worked on this project."

"For more than a century, CertainTeed has led the way in the building products industry,” said Brazos County Judge Duane Peters. "We are honored they will continue to lead from Brazos County, creating jobs, and connecting with our community. We welcome them, thank them for choosing us, and look forward to supporting their growth in our rapidly growing county."

"The Brazos Valley and CertainTeed are a great fit," said Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation Chair Seth McKinney. "We share assets and values, including outstanding workforces. From the center of the Texas Triangle megaregion, CertainTeed will reach millions of Texans and Americans with their quality products. It has been a pleasure for us to work with their team, and we offer our continued support as they locate and grow here."