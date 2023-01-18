Gainsight Release Showcases Simplicity and Digital Customer Success
At Evolve, its quarterly product event, Gainsight unveiled platform enhancements that help companies streamline work and digitally scale customer engagementSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gainsight, the platform for Durable Growth™, celebrated its Evolve product conference today with the launch of new tools for SaaS companies striving to maintain growth despite challenging economic conditions.
“We know our customers’ resources may be limited right now, which is why our product development has been focused on delivering tools that make SaaS companies more productive,” said Nick Mehta, CEO of Gainsight. “If we can help our customers be more efficient while strengthening their customer relationships, they can continue to grow durable businesses.”
Gainsight’s products have always been geared toward helping SaaS companies deliver successful customer outcomes. Today’s product enhancements build on this by making the platform even easier to use while offering new tools to help SaaS companies scale faster.
New digital tools help Gainsight users scale coverage to include all customers
● New tools help Gainsight customers create more active communities by providing their customers with a single digital destination for self-service access to content, support, documentation, and more.
● New community personalization capabilities enable businesses to segment community members for more relevant onboarding, support, and community engagement programs.
● Gainsight customers can now augment their in-app support and guidance for every user by automatically syncing community content and pushing it to users directly with their product.
● Businesses are now able to fuel deeper user engagement directly within their products through custom actions that can guide users to key features, new tutorials, or even URL landing pages to drive adoption and advocacy.
Gainsight is easier to use than ever
● Gainsight unveiled a new Marketplace that provides a one-stop shop for integrations, templates, best practices, playbooks, and more. Marketplace is fueled by contributions from the company’s customer community, experts, and partners to take the guesswork out of getting started with and advancing customer success practices.
● The introduction of Horizon Rules, a new addition to Rules Engine eliminates burdensome data preparation tasks with single-step workflows, data previews, and faster processing times. These efficiency gains deliver time back to users.
● Customer Success teams can now easily create, manage and scale their email templates with Gainsight in just a few clicks with a new drag-and-drop email builder.
● Gainsight also introduced ways for businesses to gain more confidence in their data by eliminating data redundancy with simple ways to combine duplicate records.
● The company also made major enhancements to their Salesforce Integration. The real-time, bi-directional upgrades remove data latency between Gainsight and Salesforce to streamline workflows and prevent data mishaps.
● Datasets in Gainsight CS can now be enriched with community data to drive more meaningful customer insights that help mitigate risk and identify potential advocates.
● Gainsight has also rolled out multiple user experience enhancements across their products that streamline workflows, eliminate steps, and help users uncover product and customer insights, faster.
Also at Evolve, Gainsight announced that its annual Pulse conference would return to San Francisco in 2023. Registration is open here.
