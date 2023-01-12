Submit Release
Arabella Appoints New Chief Relationship Officer

New leader will help the firm pursue goals related to deepening relationships within the firm and across the philanthropy sector it serves.

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arabella Advisors is excited to announce the appointment of a new chief relationship officer, Alison Kolwaite. As the new CRO, Alison will oversee all communications, marketing, and client business development, and client relationships for the firm, helping to grow the organization’s reach and expand its clients’ impact. She brings to the table more than 20 years of experience in fundraising, strategy development, organizational governance, and operational scaling.

“We are so pleased to have Alison on board to help guide our business development team and steer us towards deeper development in our relationships and partnerships across the firm,” say Rick Cruz, Arabella president and CEO.

Most recently, Alison served as the chief external affairs officer for the National Service Office for Nurse-Family Partnership and Child First, a national organization that scales evidence-based programs addressing intergenerational poverty and adversity for young families. While there, she led a team of 45 staff members across a variety of functions to advance the organization’s strategic priorities. Earlier in her career, Alison held senior leadership roles at numerous organizations focused on education and the environment, including the Trust for Public Land, the Denver Public Schools Foundation, and the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

A passionate advocate and a committed partner, Alison is excited to support her team and the larger firm to build and deepen impactful relationships with funders and changemakers across the social sector. “I look forward to learning about all Arabella does and leaning into where I can be best support,” said Kolwaite. “It is exciting to be part of a team that continues to grow its impact”.

Outside of Arabella, Alison volunteers with Impact 100 Denver, a women’s collective making investments in nonprofits working toward transformational change, and as a member of George Washington Arboretum Grounds Committee. Alison lives in Denver, Colorado.

 

About Arabella Advisors

Arabella Advisors provides guidance and support to the world's leading philanthropists and impact investors. The firm is an award-winning B Corporation on a mission to make philanthropic work more efficient and effective. Learn more at arabellaadvisors.com.


Steve Sampson
Arabella Advisors
2025951037
steve@arabellaadvisors.com

Arabella Appoints New Chief Relationship Officer

